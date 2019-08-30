NEW YORK — Jurickson Profar delivered two tiebreaking hits to atone for his role in the double-reversal of a double play Friday night, and the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees, 8-2.

Profar connected in the second for a 1-0 lead and added a two-run double in the sixth for a 4-2 edge. That made up for his flawed footwork as the pivot on a blown double play in the fourth that led to a Yankees run.

Oakland pulled within a half-game of Cleveland for the top AL wild card, and held its one-game edge over Tampa Bay for the second. The A’s swept a three-game series against the AL East-leading Yankees in Oakland last week.

New York ended a four-game winning streak hours after placing Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list, giving the club a record 29 players on the IL this season.

CC Sabathia was pulled after three innings with a recurrence of his on-going knee issues, and Tommy Kahnle (3-1) allowed three runs in the sixth.

RAYS 4, INDIANS 0: Austin Pruitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, Jesus Aguilar had a three-run homer during a four-run seventh inning and Tampa Bay won at St. Petersburg, Florida, in a matchup of playoff contenders.

Pruitt allowed four hits and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings in his first start since Aug, 28, 2017. Oliver Drake (3-1) gave up one hit in 1 2/3 innings before Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge each worked an inning.

Austin Meadows singled off Shane Bieber (12-7) leading off the seventh and went to third on a base hit by Travis d’Arnaud. One out later, Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single that ended Bieber’s night. Aguilar made it 4-0 with his three-run blast off Adam Cimber.

ASTROS 7, BLUE JAYS 4: George Springer homered and drove in four runs as Houston won at Toronto for its 10th win in 12 games following a five-game losing streak.

Springer’s 29th homer was a three-run drive in the fifth inning, a 463-foot shot off the third deck.

Every Astros starter had at least one hit as Houston finished with 13 hits against five pitchers.

TWINS 13, TIGERS 5: C.J. Cron homered and Jorge Polanco had three hits as Minnesota won at Detroit.

The Twins have won five straight, including the first four of a 10-game trip, and lead Cleveland by 4 1/2 games in the AL Central.

Cron hit Minnesota’s 262nd homer in the fourth inning, moving it within five of the major-league record of 267 set last year by the New York Yankees.

RANGERS 6, MARINERS 3: Rougned Odor snapped an 0-for-28 slump with an early game-tying RBI double, Danny Santana hit his 24th homer and Texas won at Arlington, Texas.

Kolby Allard (3-0) worked 5 2/3 innings in his fifth start for Texas, which came exactly a month after he was acquired from Atlanta in a trade. Allard allowed two runs, striking out four and walking one.

Nick Solak led off the Texas second with a double that extended his franchise-record streak by reaching base in his 11th consecutive game to start his big league career. He scored to make it 1-1 when Odor lined a double to deep center, ending a hitless drought that got into its 10th game since a hit Aug. 20.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 7, BREWERS 1: Nicholas Castellanos hit a pair of two-run homers, Jose Quintana took a shutout into the sixth inning and Chicago, at home, cruised to its fourth straight win.

Castellanos, who went deep off Chase Anderson in each of his first two at-bats, has 11 homers in 27 games with the Cubs since arriving in deadline trade from Detroit and is batting .357 with Chicago. It was his second multihomer game this season – both with the Cubs – and sixth of his career.

Kyle Schwarber added his team-leading 32nd homer, and third in five games, in the eighth.

METS 11, PHILLIES 5: Todd Frazier hit a pair of three-run homers and tied his career best with six RBI, and New York won at Philadelphia Phillies to snap a six-game losing streak.

Michael Conforto also went deep for the Mets, who also snapped a six-game losing streak in Philadelphia.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler and Phillies ace Aaron Nola pitched well before turning it over to the bullpens. Philadelphia’s imploded, allowing 10 runs while recording eight outs.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 10, WHITE SOX 7: Max Fried pitched six-plus innings and won his sixth straight decision, Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer and Atlanta won at home.

Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 to help the NL East-leading Braves, who have won 10 of 12.

Fried (15-4) faced the minimum before Eloy Jimenez reached with one out in the fifth on a slow-rolling single down the line at third. He allowed five hits and four runs, and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts. He’s tied with Stephen Strasburg of Washington for the NL lead in wins.

