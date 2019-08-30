FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Even just eight months after tearing his Achilles, Demaryius Thomas felt fine physically.

The wide receiver’s biggest concern before returning to the field Thursday night was simply how he would respond when the lights were on.

“I don’t have problems with my Achilles,” Thomas said last Sunday. “It’s just reacting. I haven’t been in front of defensive guys or just going play by play in eight months. I haven’t had on pads or helmets in a while.”

Chalk up the first test as a rousing success.

The expectations surrounding Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler but a 31-year-old receiver coming off a second Achilles tear, were modest at best when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in April, but they might be raised now. Even if it was against backups fighting for roster spots, the veteran put on a show in his Patriots debut, returning to haul in seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-29 loss to the Giants in the preseason finale at Gillette Stadium.

Julian Edelman also returned, though he played just one series, and so did Josh Gordon, who also looked good alongside Thomas. Nine days out from the season opener, Thursday provided a first glimpse of the suddenly budding potential of a Patriots offense that had all kinds of question marks within its receiving group not even a month ago.

Thomas’ outburst may be the biggest reason for optimism. Edelman, assuming he’s healthy after a brief scare to his injured thumb Thursday night, is a known commodity, and Gordon, despite a long layoff, showed last season he can fit in well with the Patriots’ passing game.

If Thomas’ Thursday night is a sign of things to come, it could be a huge game-changer for Tom Brady.

“I want to be a part of it, for sure,” Thomas said of the Patriots’ potential. “Just being around, watching the guys work, watching the guys week in and week out, from Detroit to Tennessee, we’ve got a lot of potential. But there are a lot of guys around the league that I feel like are going after the Patriots, because I know when I was on other teams, we were going after them. We might look good on the roster, but we’ve got to go out every week and get better and better every week. So, if I can be a part of that, I’ll be happy.”

Thomas didn’t looked slowed at all Thursday. He connected with rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham early and often, showing signs of what’s made him an All-Pro receiver. He looked sharp on slant routes, and even lined up in the slot. He looked smooth on a 35-yard touchdown down the sideline for his first score, a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw from Stidham.

For his second touchdown, Thomas showed his nose for holes within the defense. Stidham scrambled and rolled to his left, and bought just enough time to allow Thomas to find an opening for a 3-yard score.

“I was excited about that,” Thomas said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the end zone, and to have on the Patriots jersey to score, it was big for me.”

It was also a big night for Gordon, even if there wasn’t as much production. Gordon, who was recently activated from the nonfootball injury list after being conditionally reinstated by the NFL following his suspension late last season, started Thursday and looked like his old self. He caught two passes for 30 yards, including a 19-yard completion in which he broke a tackle to gain extra yardage. He also drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty.

Gordon was not made available to reporters after the game even though there was an announcement that he would speak at the podium.

But the optimism was real. Thomas even noted that he feels a lot better now than before the injury. He said he’s smaller, but heavier and stronger, and he credited the Patriots’ program he’s been put through in helping him get back to peak performance.

Thomas has been down this road before. He knows what he needs to do to play at his best, and the Patriots will certainly be hoping he can keep repeating performances like Thursday.

“I just go out and play,” Thomas said. “If I’m going to get hurt, I’m going to get hurt, but I’m going to be full speed getting hurt. My Achilles is great. I’m going to do whatever I can to play my best ball. I’m not going to think about anything. I’m not going to have it in the back of my head, because usually when I have it in the back of my head, I don’t play my best. So, I’m just going to give my best, and if I get hurt, I just get hurt. …

“I think it’s a great start for me and I can build on it.”

