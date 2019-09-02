ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Rwashileyny Fernando Martins Santana, born Aug. 20 to Jose Carols Martins Santana and Gloria Cristovao Fernando of Auburn. Grandparents are Maria Branca Cristovao and Antonio Fernando and Maria Augusta Da Comceicao, all of Lobito, Angola. Great-grandparents are Emiliana Constancia Joao Cristovao of Lobito, Angola, and Guilhermina DeAraujo.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Hunter Thomas Roach, born Aug. 13 to Brandon Thomas Roach and Jessica Lynn Call. Grandparents are Lisa and John Call and Arminda and Justin Roach.

Daxon David Bresette, born Aug. 13 to David Ray Bresette and Desiree Amy Desrosiers of Brunswick. Grandparents are Cindy and Roger Desrosiers of Brunswick.

Conner Page McFarland, born Aug. 14 to Joshua Page and Sabrina Rochelle (Gillison) McFarland of Newcastle. Grandparents are Laura Gillison of Kimberly, Wisconsin, Larry Gillison of Citra, Florida, and Lisa and Arthur McFarland of Newcastle.

Caleb Alan Coffin, born Aug. 15 to Tyler Alan and Kimberly Nancy (Smith) Coffin of Topsham. Grandparents are Robert Smith of Harpswell, and Mark and Theresa Coffin and Carmelle Smith, all of Brunswick. Great-grandmother is Irene Ellis of Brunswick.

Dashiell Forrest and Eben James Feldman-Orr, born Aug. 15 to Jelly Courtney Orr and Samuel James Feldman of Brunswick. Grandparents are Cynthia Courtney and Richard Orr of Hartford, Connecticut, and Mike Feldman and Dorothy Ault of Brunswick.

Wyatt Thomas Montoya, born Aug. 16 to Lucas Montoya and Kelley Crommett of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Michelle LaPierre of Albion, Shane Crommett of West Forks, Peg Montoya of Auburn and David Montoya of Otisfield. Great-grandparents are Rosalie LaPierre of South Portland and Herb Crommett of Windsor.

Sylas Adrian Wolfe, born Aug. 16 to Tiffany Sue Dauphin and Erik Tyler Wolfe of Richmond. Grandparents are Marc and Cathleen Rice of Bath, Ray Wolfe of Lisbon and Bonney Berry of Woolwich.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: