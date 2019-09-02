ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Rwashileyny Fernando Martins Santana, born Aug. 20 to Jose Carols Martins Santana and Gloria Cristovao Fernando of Auburn. Grandparents are Maria Branca Cristovao and Antonio Fernando and Maria Augusta Da Comceicao, all of Lobito, Angola. Great-grandparents are Emiliana Constancia Joao Cristovao of Lobito, Angola, and Guilhermina DeAraujo.
MID COAST HOSPITAL
Hunter Thomas Roach, born Aug. 13 to Brandon Thomas Roach and Jessica Lynn Call. Grandparents are Lisa and John Call and Arminda and Justin Roach.
Daxon David Bresette, born Aug. 13 to David Ray Bresette and Desiree Amy Desrosiers of Brunswick. Grandparents are Cindy and Roger Desrosiers of Brunswick.
Conner Page McFarland, born Aug. 14 to Joshua Page and Sabrina Rochelle (Gillison) McFarland of Newcastle. Grandparents are Laura Gillison of Kimberly, Wisconsin, Larry Gillison of Citra, Florida, and Lisa and Arthur McFarland of Newcastle.
Caleb Alan Coffin, born Aug. 15 to Tyler Alan and Kimberly Nancy (Smith) Coffin of Topsham. Grandparents are Robert Smith of Harpswell, and Mark and Theresa Coffin and Carmelle Smith, all of Brunswick. Great-grandmother is Irene Ellis of Brunswick.
Dashiell Forrest and Eben James Feldman-Orr, born Aug. 15 to Jelly Courtney Orr and Samuel James Feldman of Brunswick. Grandparents are Cynthia Courtney and Richard Orr of Hartford, Connecticut, and Mike Feldman and Dorothy Ault of Brunswick.
Wyatt Thomas Montoya, born Aug. 16 to Lucas Montoya and Kelley Crommett of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Michelle LaPierre of Albion, Shane Crommett of West Forks, Peg Montoya of Auburn and David Montoya of Otisfield. Great-grandparents are Rosalie LaPierre of South Portland and Herb Crommett of Windsor.
Sylas Adrian Wolfe, born Aug. 16 to Tiffany Sue Dauphin and Erik Tyler Wolfe of Richmond. Grandparents are Marc and Cathleen Rice of Bath, Ray Wolfe of Lisbon and Bonney Berry of Woolwich.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Short-term rental operators in South Portland respond to threat of legal action
-
Community News
Community meals
-
Food
Dinner at Blast from the Past Diner makes for a happy day
-
Do This
On the Cheap: Hit the art walk, shop till you drop and laugh your head off
-
Opinion
Maine AFL-CIO director: Workers are getting restless, and politicians better listen
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.