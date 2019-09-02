TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Harvest supper, including corned beef, cabbage, beets, carrots, potatoes, turnips, bread, pie, coffee and lemonade. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St., Route 5, Center Lovell. $10, $4 for ages 11 and under.

Friday Lunch, featuring a buffet-style menu of homemade haddock chowder, a main meal special, homemade biscuits and desserts. Open to the public, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Donations to charity welcome.

SATURDAY

Public supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 5 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. $8, $3 children under 12. 839-4208.

Community baked bean supper with casseroles, salads, hot dogs, Italian bread and pies, 5 to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 children under 12.

Community bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hotdogs, chop suey, mac and cheese, homemade brown bread and biscuits, homemade pies and other desserts. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 ages 12 and under.

Knights of Columbus baked bean supper, including American chop suey, frankfurters, ham, coleslaw, bread, drinks and desserts. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, Main Street, Saco. By donation.

