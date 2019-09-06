BOSTON — Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora visited David Ortiz before the team’s recent west-coast trip and said Ortiz is “in a good place” after being shot in the lower abdomen June 9.

Cora said he stopped by Ortiz’s home before the team departed for San Diego two weeks ago. He also saw Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, at the Red Sox Foundation’s “From Fenway to the Runway” event at Fenway Park on Friday.

“He looks good,” Cora said. “He’s watching every game; he’s paying attention.”

Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees posted photos with Ortiz on Instagram on Thursday after visiting on their off day. Cora said a few members of the Red Sox also have gone to see Ortiz.

“I’m glad the boys were able to go over there. There’s a lot of guys who have stopped by throughout,” Cora said. “A lot of energy, obviously lost some weight. He’s back to eating mangu (mashed plantains) and salami, and all that good stuff. He’s good. He’s in a good place.”

Ortiz underwent three surgeries before being released from the hospital July 26. He’s been recovering at home and has yet to make his first public appearance since being shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

YANKEES: Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton had five plate appearances in a simulated game as he works to return this month from a knee injury.

Stanton also worked out in right field at New York’s complex in Tampa, Florida. He’s expected to take part in another simulated game Saturday.

Stanton has been limited to nine games this year, hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBI.

He strained his left biceps March 31 in his third game, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and didn’t return until June 18. A week later he strained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an awkward headfirst slide into third base.

Also, outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury continues his season-long rehab. He’s nearing the conclusion of a second consecutive year without playing in a major league game.

Ellsbury, who turns 36 on Wednesday, worked out indoors. He had left hip surgery in August 2018 and been slowed by other injuries, including plantar fasciitis in the right foot.

Ellsbury is guaranteed more than $21 million in 2020, the final season of a $153 million, seven-year contract that includes a $21 million team option for 2021 with a $5 million buyout.

PIRATES: Right-hander Joe Musgrove was scratched from his scheduled start against St. Louis because of right foot discomfort.

Rookie right-hander Alex McRae took Musgrove’s place against the National League Central-leading Cardinals. Heading into the game, McRae was 0-3 with a 9.98 ERA in six games, including one start.

BRAVES: Atlanta recalled Austin Riley from an injury rehab assignment to start the game against Washington.

Riley has been out since Aug. 5 after spraining his right knee during a routine workout. He was rehabbing at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he batted .263 (10 of 38) with one homer and four RBI while playing in seven regular-season games and the first two games of an International League playoff series.

After being called up to Atlanta early in the season, Riley got off to a brilliant start – he homered in his second at-bat – but slumped significantly before his injury. He was hitting .242 with 17 homers and 45 RBI.

Riley played right field and batted seventh against the Nationals.

CUBS: Craig Kimbrel’s latest injury raises more speculation that Chicago’s closer joined the team too quickly after missing all of spring training and three months of the regular season.

“We’ll never know,” said the team president, Theo Epstein, in announcing that Kimbrel would be sidelined due to right elbow inflammation. “That narrative makes some sense if you want to sit here and say he never had a normal spring training, a normal ramp-up.”

Kimbrel, a free agent, missed all of spring training and didn’t sign with the Cubs until June 5. He joined them three weeks later.

Kimbrel missed two weeks in August because of right knee inflammation and told team officials of his elbow discomfort after Sunday’s loss to the Brewers, in which he allowed a three-run homer to Christian Yelich.

“He’s tried to do something very few guys have done, come in mid-stream, in-season like that and pitch at the end of games,” Epstein said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it has nothing to do with it. It certainly could. And then you have a lower body injury, you come back from that and full exertion sometimes you can compensate in other areas.

“But he’s trying to do something very few guys have ever done. I think he’ll be better next year when he goes the full ramp-up. But he also still has good stuff. There have been days when it’s down a little bit.”

Kimbrel displayed some of his All-Star form earning saves in consecutive wins at New York on Aug. 28-29, and he’s 13 of 15 in save opportunities.

“I still think the story has yet to be written about his contribution this year,” Epstein said. “If it goes according to plan and he feels good and we get him back, he can save a lot of big games for us still this month and hopefully next month.”

Kimbrel, who was placed on the injured list retroactive to Monday, is expected to be ready to rejoin the team Sept. 12 at San Diego.

MAJOR LEAGUE players are not routinely tested for opioids. Now, one week after Tyler Skaggs’ autopsy revealed the Angels’ pitcher had fentanyl and oxycodone in his system when he died July 1, the commissioner’s office and the players’ union are expected to discuss whether to expand the major league drug testing program to include random screenings for opioids.

“For several reasons, including the tragic loss of a member of our fraternity and other developments happening in the country as a whole, it is appropriate and important to reexamine all of our drug protocols relating to education, treatment and prevention,” said Tony Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, in a statement.

