ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to the Oakland Raiders on Friday after a one-day absence and is set to play the season opener Monday night after apologizing following a run-in with General Manager Mike Mayock that had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.

“I’m excited to be out here today,” Brown said in a brief statement after practice. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk now. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates and grateful for all the fans and I’m excited to be a part of the Raiders and see you guys soon.”

Brown addressed the team earlier in a meeting, a day after being sent home from the facility after a confrontation Wednesday at practice with Mayock. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.

“We had a team meeting where Antonio addressed the team,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “We were up there with him, a couple of captains. We communicated back and forth when that was done (and) we were all excited to move forward.”

ESPN reported that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown over the incident. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team. A suspension would also void the more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two seasons contained in Brown’s contract.

Coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play Monday night at home against Denver.

“Antonio is back today,” Gruden said. “We’re really excited about that and ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things and we’re happy to have him back, and I know Raider Nation is excited about that, too.”

The Raiders have been counting heavily on Brown to spark an offense that lacked playmakers a year ago. Brown had 686 catches and 9,145 yards receiving the past six seasons in Pittsburgh, the best marks ever for a receiver in a six-year span.

CHIEFS: Kansas City signed Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million contract extension, locking up the playmaking wide receiver whose off-the-field issues left his future in the NFL in question just a couple months ago.

The deal includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press.

PANTHERS-RAMS: Carolina quarterback Cam Newton and Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley are in for the season opener.

Newton wasn’t listed on the injury report and practiced all week after spraining a foot in his only exhibition appearance, against New England two weeks ago.

Gurley has refused to go into any specifics about a surgically repaired left knee that has bothered the two-time All Pro going back to late last season and into playoffs.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville likely will be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson for its season opener – and maybe longer.

Robinson injured his right knee in practice Thursday – it gave out during a non-contact, pass-blocking drill – and is listed as doubtful to play against Kansas City.

CHARGERS: Kicker Michael Badgley is questionable for the opener against Indianapolis after suffering a groin injury during Friday’s practice.

Coach Anthony Lynn said that if Badgley is unable to kick Sunday, Ty Long would handle both punting and kicking duties. Long did both the past two seasons with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League.

