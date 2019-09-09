CASCO — The Raymond Casco Historical Society will hold a dedication for the restored one-room Quaker Ridge Schoolhouse on Sept. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The schoolhouse, located at 820 Roosevelt Trail, was destroyed by a fire in 2018.
The museum, old barn and antique cars will be open for visitors, and there will be free ice cream for kids.
For more information, email Louise Lester at [email protected] or call 894-8185.
