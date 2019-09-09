MILITARY REUNIONS

The last reunion of USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) shipmates for all ship’s company and Navy and Marine Corps personnel who were on board, Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Call: Robert G. McAnally at 757-723-0317; email: [email protected]; or go to: ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net.

Army 2nd Infantry Division, 98th annual national reunion, Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Arizona. Email Bob Haynes at [email protected] or call 224-225-1202.

Army Reserve 76th Division, 3rd Battalion, 304th Regiment reunion, or any other unit designations that followed, are welcome to attend, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Monmouth Fish & Game Club, 347 Route 202, Monmouth. Potluck meal to be served. No registration required; just show up. Contact: Ray Ronan at [email protected]

CLASS REUNIONS

Deering High School class of 1963, reunion, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5, at DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. $40 per person covers cost of meal and venue. Donations welcome. To reserve a seat, send a check to: DHS ’63 Reunion, 56 Pya Road, Portland, ME 04103.

Portland High School classes of 1950, 1951, reunion, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Registration required by Aug. 31. Class of 1950 contacts are Patricia LaPierre Bickford at 772-4464 and Rose Valente Carter at 775-2416. Class of 1951 contacts are Tina Colello Mortimer at 781-3562 and Leon Strout at 797-7830.

Scarborough High School class of 1952, 67th reunion, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Clambake, 354 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Ordering off the menu. Other Scarborough High School alumni welcome to attend. Contact is Elvina Williams at 883-4491.

