Get Bach

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Visible Discourse from Maine’s Western Foothills,” Union of Maine Visual Artists, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., works by Diana Arcadipone, Don Best, Nikki Millonzi and Judith Schneider, to Sept. 28.

Thursday 9/12

Louisa Wickard Paintings, artist’s reception 5:30 p.m. Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to Nov. 9.

Friday 9/13

Royal River Art League, exhibit opening 5:30-7 p.m., Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., recent work by members, to Nov. 2.

Ongoing

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

The Art of the Comic, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 6, www.une.edu.

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

Film

Saturday 9/14

“HUMP!” Film Festival, 6-10:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St, Portland. Short dirty movies created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be for a weekend, $20-$25, humpfilmfest.com.

“SAMSARA,” 7-9:30 p.m., Congress Square Park, corner of High and Congress streets, Portland, varied worlds of sacred grounds, disaster zones. Free, congresssquarepark.org.

Thursday 9/19

Banned Book Film Series: “A Separate Peace,” 6:30-8:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. Boys at an exclusive school face questions about their future in 1942. Free, www.portlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to Oct. 27, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Thursday 9/12

“Bach Along the Silk Road,” 6 p.m., Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland, $50 at atpcmf.org or 800-320-0257. Complementary reception with wine and light refreshments follows.

Alex Roy & Friends, 8:30 p.m. Best known as frontman of Sparks The Rescue, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Friday 9/13

Coffee House with Falmouth Congregational Church house band, 6:30 p.m., UCC, 267 Falmouth Rd. Family-friendly, freewill offering taken.

The Poetry of the French Lute, baroque Italian music by Timothy Burris, 7 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Rd.

James Kennerley & Friends, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland, Kennerley on the Kotzschmar organ with special guests, porttix.com.

Saturday 9/14

Folk Festival at Wolfe’s Neck, 10 a.m. -7 p.m. music, art, crafts, food, Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport, www.facebook.com.

Andy Cohen & Frank Fotusky, 8 p.m. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, folk-blues-roots, $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Bad Combo with The O’Harrows + Getmo, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland., $7/advance, $10/door, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Beer & Bands: Mitch Alden: 3-6 p.m. Sebago Brewing Company, 211 Fore Street, Portland. www.sebagobrewing.com.

Tuesday 9/17

Lucinda Williams, State Theatre, Portland, $30-$65, www.statetheatreportland.com.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater/Dance

Dance Party with Rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. every Friday night, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Freeport Folk Festival

Midcoast

Exhibits

“Around Town,” by Roger Dale Brown, one of America’s foremost marine painters, Gleason Fine Art, 31 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through Sept. 17.

“Watercolor Journeys,” by Sharon Bouchard and Neil Gallagher, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through September.

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“A Sense of Time and Place: Four Seasons Maine,’ artist’s reception 5-7 p.m. for new work by Jean Kigel, Gallery One, 1 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, on view to Oct. 15.

Icon: painter Garry Mitchell and sculptor Steve Bartlett, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Sept. 14.

Saturday 9/14

Maria Castallano Usery, second Friday art walk, 4-7:30 p.m., The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Saturday 9/14

Jud Caswell, 8 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath, byrnesirishpub.com.

Folk Artist Garnet Rogers, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, Concerts for a Cause, $10-$15, proceeds donated to Tedford Housing and Oasis Free Clinics.

Folk Festival at Wolfe’s Neck, 10 a.m. -7 p.m. music, art, crafts, food, Wolfe’s Neck, Freeport. www.facebook.com.

Zapion Middle Eastern Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Wednesday 9/18

Los Galactacos, 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Stringbenders, strummers, pickers, and percussionists exploring an atlas of music. Free, www.explorefrontier.com.

Thursday 9/19

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St, Freeport, mix of vintage Americana, $12.

Friday 9/20

Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. Open mic sign up, 6:45 p.m. for 7 p.m. start, feature performer Marie Dufresne at 8:30, by donation.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“Camelot,” weekends through Sept. 15, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15/advance, $18/door.

“Brigadoon!,” Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees 2 p.m. to Sept. 15, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., $15-$20, fcponline.org.

Friday 9/20

“Balkan Bash III” with live music by Bulgarika, 6:30 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, hosted by Folk Dance Brunswick, $10, www.folkdancebrunswick.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: