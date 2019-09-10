Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members experienced a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.
On News Center Maine’s nightly broadcast, meteorologist Keith Carson doesn’t just deliver the weather forecast but will wade into complex math to explain a certain phenomenon. On Twitter, he delves even deeper, taking on the politics of climate change. And he’s not afraid to use a meme to make his point.
Raised in central Massachusetts, Carson’s first job as a meteorologist was at what is now IBM’s The Weather Company. He then spent two years at WPTZ-TV in Burlington before moving to Portland in 2010 to work at News Center Maine. In 2013, he was recruited by The Weather Channel, where he worked alongside Al Roker and Jim Cantore, covered major weather events and accumulated a ton of frequent flyer miles before returning to Maine – and Channel 6 – in 2016.
Carson will be interviewed by staff reporter Gillian Graham.
The event will be at One Longfellow Square, 181 State. St. Doors open at 6:30.
