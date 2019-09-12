MIAMI — Outfielder Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers won’t need surgery on his broken right kneecap, but the team said it’s unlikely he’ll return this season.

General Manager David Stearns said Yelich’s recovery is expected to take 8 to 10 weeks. Yelich was back in Milwaukee for tests on Wednesday, a day after fouling a ball off his leg during a game in Miami.

“At this point we have good news on Christian based on the MRIs and additional imagining he took yesterday,” Stearns said Thursday. “It looks like Christian will be able to avoid surgery. If that is the case, the time for return will be 8 to 10 weeks.”

Stearns added the team is hopeful there are no long-term effects.

“As is normal procedure in the case with injuries of this magnitude, we’ll have a second opinion,” he said. “We’ll probably get that done over the weekend or next week. We’ll go from there, but at this point it looks like we dodged a little bit of a bullet.”

ANGELS: Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season to have surgery on his left kneecap.

Los Angeles (67-80) has been eliminated from playoff contention with 15 games left.

Ohtani will need 8 to 12 weeks to recover from surgery on a bipartite patella, or a two-part kneecap. The team didn’t specify the reason for addressing the condition now.

Ohtani finished his second major league season batting .286 with 18 homers and 62 RBI in 106 games as the Angels’ designated hitter.

YANKEES: Catcher Gary Sanchez left the second game of the doubleheader at Detroit because of left groin tightness.

Sanchez was thrown out trying to steal second base in the top of the third inning – his first stolen-base attempt of the year. He was replaced behind the plate prior to the bottom of the fourth.

The AL East-leading Yankees have comntended with injuries all year. Edwin Encarnacion left the first game with an oblique problem.

Sanchez is hitting .233 with 34 home runs and 77 RBI this year.

