TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts became the latest Red Sox slugger to record 50 doubles, Marco Hernandez drove in two runs and Boston beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

J.D. Martinez reached base three times as the Red Sox won for the first time in six games.

One night after their 159-game streak with at least one extra-base hit was snapped in an 8-0, two-hit defeat, the Red Sox racked up four doubles and 12 total hits.

Left-hander Josh Taylor (2-2), one of the nine Red Sox pitchers, worked one inning for the win. Brandon Workman got the final four outs for his 12th save in 18 opportunities.

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin opened for the Red Sox, allowing two hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Toronto made three errors, two of them by outfielders, and endured several misplays on a sloppy night. Left fielder Derek Fisher made a two-base error on Mookie Betts’ single in the ninth.

Blue Jays right-hander Clay Buchholz (1-5) took the loss in his first career outing against his former team, allowing four runs and seven hits in four innings.

Buchholz went 81-61 over 206 games in 10 seasons with the Red Sox, pitching a no-hitter in his second career start in 2007. He was traded to Philadelphia in December 2016.

Bogaerts doubled off Buchholz in the third, joining Rafael Devers as the only pair of Red Sox teammates with 50 in the same season.

Devers, who got the day off Thursday, needs one more home run to make Boston the first team ever to have two players with 30 homers and 50 doubles.

Bogaerts and Alex Rodriguez (1996) are the only shortstops in major league history to record 30 home runs and 50 doubles in a single season.

Hernandez opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run double in the second. Martinez doubled home Bogaerts in the third, and Juan Centeno hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Cavan Biggio of Toronto chased left-hander Brian Johnson with an RBI double in the fifth and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. greeted right-hander Ryan Brasier with an RBI single.

Brock Holt and Bogaerts made it 6-2 with RBI singles off right-hander Jordan Romano in the seventh.

Workman came on after Matt Barnes issued a bases-loaded walk to Fisher in the eighth and got Bo Bichette to fly out.

Biggio had three of Toronto’s seven hits and reached base four times.

YANKEES SWEEP TIGERS: Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela hit two-run homers as New York won the second game 6-4 at Detroit to complete a doubleheader sweep., The Yankees also won the opener, 10-4.

CC Sabathia pitched into the fourth inning of the second game in his return from the injured list. Sabathia, who has dealt with right knee problems, allowed one hit through the first three innings but gave up a two-run double to Brandon Dixon in the fourth. He threw 56 pitches in 31/3 innings before being relieved by Domingo German (18-4).

In the opener, Edwin Encarnacion homered for the fourth time in eight games since returning from the injured list, then left in the fifth inning with a strained left oblique muscle.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 3: Hunter Dozier hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Jorge Soler had his third homer in two days and Kansas City won at Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 10, ROCKIES 3: Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and St. Louis connected five times in all at Denver.

Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for St. Louis, which holds a four-game lead over Chicago and Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

CUBS 4, PADRES 1: Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings, and Chicago won at San Diego to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

The Padres scored in the ninth when Manny Machado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, but Rowan Wick struck out Luis Urias to end it.

PIRATES 4, GIANTS 2: Joe Musgrove pitched five shutout innings and hit a triple, Jacob Stallings homered and Pittsburgh won at San Francisco.

The Pirates took 3 of 4 in the series, and have won 14 of their last 20 games in San Francisco dating to 2014.

METS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Juan Lagares hit a grand slam and a two-run shot as New York set a team record with six home runs in a home game and finished a four-game sweep.

Michael Conforto hit his 30th homer, Todd Frazier connected for the third time in the series, and Robinson Cano and Tomas Nido also went deep. The Mets outscored Arizona 26-4 this week.

BREWERS 3, MARLINS 2: Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, and Milwaukee won at Miami to complete a four-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven.

Miami went 1-6 on its homestand, dropped to an NL-worst 51-95 and is headed to its first 100-loss season since 2013.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 4, ORIOLES 2: Left-hander Rich Hill struggled with his control during his first start since June 19, and Los Angeles broke a sixth-inning tie by scoring two runs on a passed ball at Baltimore.

After spending 12 weeks on the injured list with a strained left forearm, Hill was supposed to go two innings in his first step toward becoming a postseason contributor for Los Angeles. Instead, the 39-year-old failed to make it out of the first.

