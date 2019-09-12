Brunch — it is relaxed and sociable and can contain the best elements of a late breakfast and early lunch. And, it is a lovely way to spend a beautiful fall Sunday. Food items vary widely, as do types of service. Here are some great choices in the southern Midcoast that specifically feature brunch on Sundays:

Brunswick

Noble Kitchen + Bar, 4 Noble St., The Brunswick Hotel. 837-6565. Menu a la carte 7 a.m to 3 p.m. Live music and drink specials.

Coast Bar + Bistro, special holidays only, 10 Water St., The Daniel Hotel, 373-1824.

Byrnes Irish Pub. 16 Station Ave. 729-9400. Irish breakfast menu a la carte. Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Odd Duck FSE, 11 Pleasant St. 844-8709. Menu a la carte. Opens Sundays at 11 a.m. Unique menu including benedicts and antipasto.

Bath

Byrnes Irish Pub. 35 Centre St. 443-6776. Irish breakfast menu a la carte. Sundays 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Topsham

Sea Dog Brewing Company. 1 Bowdoin Mill Island. 725-0162. Open Sundays at 10 a.m. Brunch served until 2 p.m.

Yarmouth

Gather, 189 Main St. 847-3250. Menu a la carte including Red Flannel Hash and Crab Benedict.

Royal River Grill House, 106 Lafayette St., 846-1226, Brunch served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, menu a la carte, reservations suggested. Spectacular Bloody Marys.

Muddy Rudder, 1335 Route 1. 846-3082. Brunch served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Menu a la carte, reservations suggested. Eggs Florentine and craft cocktails.

Freeport

Harraseeket Inn, 162 Main St., 865-9377. All you can eat fresh lobster brunch buffet served 11:45 a.m. to 2 .p.m. $49.95 per person, reservations recommended.

Tuscan Bistro, 140 Main St. 869-7200. Brunch served 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Menu a la carte. Steak and egg panini is delicious.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Sept. 21

Pints on the Pier at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 4-7:30 p.m. Events includes some of Maine’s best craft brewers and a variety of food trucks. Tickets $15-$32 plus ticket fee at Eventbrite.

Sept. 24

Northern Italian Cooking presented by Merrymeeting Adult Education, 6-9 p.m., $40 per person. Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road., 729-7323, registration required.

Sept. 26

Global Feast, Cooking Mexican Together, Frontier Café, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-5222, $75 per person, includes cooking instruction and dinner with beverages priced separately. Tickets available at Brown Paper Tickets.

Sept. 28

Wolfe’s Neck Center’s 23rd Annual Harvest Dance, 6-10 p.m. Mallet Barn, 713 Wolfe’s Neck Rd., Freeport, 865-4469, $25 per person, 21-plus event. Tickets at https://wolfesneckfarm.tfaforms.net/147.

Flight Deck Brewing presents Fall Aboard, Sept.-28-29. New brews, live music and food by Cook’s Takes Flight. All day both days. 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick Landing, 504-5133, free admission.

