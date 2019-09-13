Tyler Baker, Falmouth senior: Falmouth’s No. 1 is off to a strong start this season. A year ago he finished eighth in the Class A individual championship.

Bennett Berg, Portland junior: A transfer from Deering, Berg is playing well as the Bulldogs’ No. 1. This summer he won the Maine Junior Championship 13-15 division (tied for second overall) with a two-round 3-over score.

Lucas Flaherty, South Portland freshman: After starting the season in the No. 4 spot, Flaherty has quickly become the Red Riots’ No. 1, posting scores of 34, 39, 40, and 39 in his first four high school matches.

Evan Glicos, Windham senior: Glicos qualified for the state individual tournament the past two years, finishing 17th in 2018. A big hitter with a smooth swing, he also plays soccer in the fall, which limits his regular-season matches. In his first three rounds this year, he had three scores in the 30s including a 2-under 34 at Riverside.

Peter Malia, Scarborough junior: Playing No. 1 for one of Maine’s better programs, Malia has posted three nine-hole scores in the 30s in five rounds, with a scoring average of 38. He tied for ninth last season in the Class A individual with a 79.

Caleb Manuel, Mt. Ararat senior: The most accomplished junior player in Maine, Manuel was the 2018 Class A champion and Varsity Maine Golfer of the Year. This summer he was runner-up in the MSGA Match Play, won the AJGA Coca-Cola tourney at Sugarloaf, and competed in the U.S. Junior championship.

Nicholas McGonagle, Deering junior: McGonagle posted six top-five finishes in the MSGA junior tournaments this summer with two wins. Deering does not have a team this year but McGonagle will be eligible to qualify for the individual tournament.

Armand Ouellette, Thornton Academy senior: Ouellette returns as Thornton’s No. 1 player, after finishing fourth in Class A last season with a 2-over 74 at Natanis Golf Course. He consistently shoots in the 30s and figures to be one of Manuel’s top challengers.

Tyler Rivers, York senior: Rivers led York to the 2018 Class B championship with a team-best 80 and followed that up with an 81 to finish sixth in the individual tournament. This season he’s already posted multiple nine-hole scores in the 30s, including a 32 at Freeport Country Club.

T.J. Whelan, Freeport junior: Whelan is playing in the top spot for the Falcons, shooting consistent scores for a team that could be a factor in Class B. In five matches his low is 38 and his high for nine holes is 42.

