CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, Willson Contreras launched two long solo homers and the Chicago Cubs kept pace in the NL wild-card race Friday with a 17-8 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rookie Nico Hoerner hit a two-run shot for his first major league homer and had four RBI for the Cubs.

Contreras, Hoerner and Nicholas Castellanos homered in the first with the wind blowing out as Chicago scored five times – and then kept on rolling – after Pittsburgh jumped on Jon Lester for a 4-0 lead.

Hoerner elevated a low pitch to the center-field batter’s eye in his first plate appearance at Wrigley Field. He drove in two more runs with a single in Chicago’s seven-run fifth.

Hoerner, a 22-year-old infielder, made his debut Monday with the Cubs at San Diego after the team announced shortstop Javier Baez would be out of the season with a hairline fracture in his left thumb.

Castellanos’ 26th homer, a two-run shot, tied his career high and was his 15th in 40 games with Chicago since arriving at the trade deadline from Detroit. He added his 50th double to tie for the major league lead.

Pablo Reyes had a double and triple among three hits, and two RBI. Kevin Newman had three hits and an RBI for Pittsburgh.

Lester (13-10) got the win despite allowing seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits in five innings. Alec Mills pitched the final three innings for his first save.

Pirates starter Steven Brault (4-5) was tagged for 10 runs on Chicago’s five homers in 2 2/3 innings.

The Cubs returned from a 3-5 trip to open their final regular-season homestand. Following a weekend series with Pittsburgh, Cincinnati comes to Wrigley Field for three games before St. Louis visits for the final four.

Contreras led off the third with his 23rd homer, to the batter’s eye. After the Cubs loaded the bases against Brault, Rizzo lined a 2-1 pitch to right for his fifth career slam and a 10-4 Chicago lead.

The Pirates scored three unearned runs in the fifth, set up when catcher Contreras threw Adam Frazier’s tapper in front of the plate wide of first with two outs.

The Cubs pulled away with seven runs in the fifth when nine straight batters reached after two were out. Jason Heyward’s pinch-hit double drove in three runs.

NOTES

INDIANS: Cleveland brought up highly touted reliever James Karinchak for its biggest series this season while waiting for closer Brad Hand.

Karinchak gives Manager Terry Francona another late-inning option for the three-game set against Minnesota. Hand was sent back to Cleveland for an MRI on Thursday.

YANKEES: Manager Aaron Boone said he’s “optimistic” both Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez will be able to return before the end of the season, one day after they were injured in separate games of a doubleheader victory against Detroit.

The news was clearer for New York’s pitching staff. Right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched this season because of shoulder soreness, is expected to make his debut Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, and left-hander Jordan Montgomery will return from elbow surgery to face Toronto on Sunday, possibly following an opener. Montgomery hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 1, 2018.

