Our initial 2019 Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) Falmouth/Greely
3) Deering
4) South Portland
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Freeport
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Freeport
4) Scarborough
5) Waynflete
6) Portland
Girls’ soccer
1) Scarborough
2) Cheverus
3) Yarmouth
4) Falmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Freeport
Field hockey
1) Scarborough
2) Cheverus
3) Freeport
4) Yarmouth
5) Falmouth
6) Cape Elizabeth
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland
6) Greely
