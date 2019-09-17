The fall sports season is still in its infancy, but some positive trends have already emerged.

Here’s a look back at the first full week of action and a glimpse at what’s to come:

Football

Brunswick’s football team is off to another fast start, following up its 48-7 home win over Skowhegan in week one with a 47-21 victory at Edward Little last weekend. The Dragons return home Friday to meet resurgent 2-0 Windham. The teams didn’t play in 2018.

Mt. Ararat’s eight-man team started with a 56-28 victory at Gray-New Gloucester, then fell to 1-1 Saturday after a 38-18 home loss to Maranacook. The Eagles are home again Saturday against 0-2 Ellsworth. The teams didn’t play last fall.

Morse followed up a 41-13 setback at Freeport in week one with Friday’s 32-7 home loss to Lake Region to fall to 0-2. The Shipbuilders seek their first victory Friday at 2-0 Wells. Morse didn’t face the three-time state state champions last season.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team was 3-0 at press time, downing host Mt. Ararat (2-0) and Hampden Academy (3-2) last week. The Dragons were home with Edward Little Tuesday and were at Camden Hills Thursday, visit two-time defending Class A champion Lewiston Saturday, then return home Tuesday of next week to battle Hampden Academy.

Mt. Ararat started 0-2 with a 2-0 home loss to Brunswick and a 2-1 setback at Oxford Hills. The Eagles hosted Camden Hills Tuesday and went to Mt. Blue Thursday, then welcome Morse Saturday and host Skowhegan Tuesday of next week.

Morse fell to 0-3 after home losses last week to Lincoln Academy (2-1) and Leavitt (1-0). The Shipbuilders were at Medomak Valley Tuesday and hosted Maranacook Thursday, then play at Mt. Ararat Saturday and welcome Gardiner Monday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick is also off to a fast start, sitting 2-1 at press time after defeating host Mt. Ararat (3-1) and visiting Hampden Academy (1-0). After going to Edward Little Tuesday and hosting two-time defending Class A champion Camden Hills Thursday, the Dragons are home with Lewiston Saturday and travel to Hampden Academy Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat started with a 3-1 home loss to Brunswick, then dominated visiting Oxford Hills, 8-2. After going to Camden Hills Tuesday and hosting Mt. Blue Thursday, the Eagles play at Morse Saturday and visit Skowhegan Tuesday of next week.

Morse opened with 3-1 losses at Winslow and at home to Lincoln Academy, then got in the win column last Friday at Leavitt, 3-1. After going to Medomak Valley Tuesday and hosting Maranacook Thursday, the Shipbuilders welcome Mt. Ararat Saturday and play at Gardiner Monday.

Field hockey

Morse’s field hockey team won its first two games at home, 5-0 over Maranacook and 3-1 over Nokomis. Last Thursday, the Shipbuilders lost, 3-2, at Leavitt. Morse was at Lawrence Tuesday, goes to Lincoln Academy Saturday and hosts Mt. View Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat took a three-game win streak into Tuesday’s home game versus Brunswick, as the Eagles last week defeated host Edward Little (3-0) and visiting Hampden Academy (5-1). After going to Lewiston Thursday, Mt. Ararat visits defending Class A North champion Skowhegan Saturday.

Brunswick suffered an 11-1 loss at Skowhegan last Thursday, then improved to 1-2 Saturday after a 6-1 home victory over Edward Little. The Dragons were at Mt. Blue Tuesday and at Bangor Thursday, then host Messalonskee Saturday and Lewiston Monday before playing at Hampden Academy Wednesday of next week.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball squad lost in straight sets at defending Class B champion Yarmouth and in five games at home to Marshwood last week to fall to 0-3 on the year. Brunswick/Mt. Ararat was at Windham Tuesday and hosted Portland Thursday, then visits Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Brunswick’s cross country team takes part in a seven-team meet at Hampden Academy Friday, while Mt. Ararat competes in a seven-team meet at Leavitt and Morse takes part in a 12-team meet at Medomak Valley.

Golf

Mt. Ararat’s defending Class A state golf team took a perfect 9-0 record into Tuesday’s regular season finale versus Brunswick.

Brunswick was 3-5 entering Tuesday’s match against Mt. Ararat.

Morse was 0-3 entering a match Tuesday against Lawrence.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

