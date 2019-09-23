TUESDAY
Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
WEDNESDAY
Free community lunch, featuring pork roast, applesauce, hash browns, casseroles, carrots, salads and Jello with whipped cream. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. 539-4027 or 627-4374.
Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.
Third annual public fundraiser dinner, catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q, include pulled pork, chicken, baked beans, cornbread, potato salad, cucumber/tomato salad, dessert, coffee and lemonade. 5-6 p.m. First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Take-out available. $13, $10 for children. Advance tickets recommended at 883-2342.
THURSDAY
Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.
SATURDAY
Public dinner, featuring roast beef, turkey, roast pork, baked beans, casseroles, pies and vegetarian dishes. 4:30-6 p.m. Washington Fire Department, 42 Old Union Road, Washington. Sponsored by the Washington Fire Department Auxiliary. $10, $5 children.
Disaster Relief Benefit Public Bean Supper, featuring three kinds of kinds of beans, hotdogs, casseroles, pies, homemade pickles and relishes. 5- p.m. West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Road, Falmouth. $8, $4 ages 5-12, children, 4 and under 5 free. 797-4066. All proceeds go to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Rams stop Mayfield late, Goff throws 2 TD passes in win
-
Editorials
Our View: Plenty of hope in fight against climate change
-
Community News
Births
-
Arts Review
Movie review: ‘Hustlers’ is an instant crime classic
-
Letters
Letters to the editor: Thibodeau passionate about Portland