TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community lunch, featuring pork roast, applesauce, hash browns, casseroles, carrots, salads and Jello with whipped cream. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. 539-4027 or 627-4374.

Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

Third annual public fundraiser dinner, catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q, include pulled pork, chicken, baked beans, cornbread, potato salad, cucumber/tomato salad, dessert, coffee and lemonade. 5-6 p.m. First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Take-out available. $13, $10 for children. Advance tickets recommended at 883-2342.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public dinner, featuring roast beef, turkey, roast pork, baked beans, casseroles, pies and vegetarian dishes. 4:30-6 p.m. Washington Fire Department, 42 Old Union Road, Washington. Sponsored by the Washington Fire Department Auxiliary. $10, $5 children.

Disaster Relief Benefit Public Bean Supper, featuring three kinds of kinds of beans, hotdogs, casseroles, pies, homemade pickles and relishes. 5- p.m. West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Road, Falmouth. $8, $4 ages 5-12, children, 4 and under 5 free. 797-4066. All proceeds go to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Public bean hole supper, includes two kinds of beans cooked in the bean hole overnight, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, biscuits, homemade desserts and drinks. 4:30-6 p.m. Blue Point congregational Church UCC, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $8, $3 children. 883-6540

