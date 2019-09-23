AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Education is seeking students interested in serving on its first-ever Student Cabinet.

The group will meet quarterly with Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. The purpose of the Student Cabinet is to provide a forum for Maine student voices to be heard, MDOE said in a press release.

Students in grades 4-12, or those who are in their first year of college, are invited to submit an online application no later than Tuesday, Oct. 15. See maine.gov/doe/home for more information or contact Kelli Deveaux at 624-6747 or [email protected]

Those selected will be expected to serve for at least a year starting on Nov. 1. The goal is to have at least two representatives from each of Maine’s 16 counties. Selected students will be expected to attend meetings, work in a collaborative manner with their peers and MDOE staff, and express their views and opinions openly, constructively and respectfully.

