What? You haven’t noticed there’s a new play clock rule in high school football?

Don’t feel bad. Most coaches have barely noticed the difference. But they do feel this season’s national rule change to a 40-second count between plays has brought a greater level of consistency to the time between snaps.

“Before, different referees would start the play clock with different tempos. The new rule makes it more consistent,” said Bonny Eagle Coach Kevin Cooper.

Here’s how the new rule is different. In the past, a 25-second count was started by the referee’s signal (circular arm wave and whistle) after the ball was spotted. Now, a 40-second count is started as soon as a play is ruled dead. In reality, the time between plays hasn’t changed much, since it would usually take at least 10 seconds to get the ball placed and to have the referee retreat behind the line of scrimmage before starting the play clock.

The National Federation of State High School Associations, which sets guidelines followed by the Maine Principals’ Association, recommended the switch in order to establish a more consistent time period between downs.

“The time between plays is more consistent,” said Leavitt Coach Mike Hathaway. “Before, it really depended on who the referee was and when they wanted to start the 25-second clock.”

Leavitt is one of the rare schools in Maine that has added play clocks at its home field. Typically, the time between plays is still kept on the field by the back judge. Where that official used to signal with a raised arm when five seconds were left to get the next play off, now the back judge raises his arm with 10 seconds left, then begins a karate-chop style count down starting with five seconds left.

There are several instances when the 25-second method is still used, including prior to point-after attempts, at the start of a quarter, following timeouts, and after a change of possession.

Wells Coach Tim Roche said when he went to a meeting in March where the rule change was explained, there was some thought it would speed up games.

“I’m not seeing that. I’m not seeing speedier games or anything like that,” Roche said. “I’m not against it, either. I haven’t seen anything change.”

Veteran coaches Alex Rotsko (Marshwood), Brian Curit (Biddeford) and Joe Rafferty (Kennebunk) said they have yet to see the rule change affect in-game situations. Both Curit and Rafferty said it could impact end-game situations, particularly for the trailing team.

For Sanford Coach Mike Fallon, the big difference is that the 40-second rule gives offenses greater ability to dictate the pace.

“The rule can actually accelerate the play-calling process for teams that are trying to go uptempo because the ball is getting set a little quicker,” Fallon said. “Conversely, teams that want to slow the game can do so by using as much of the 40-second clock as possible.”

Other coaches have noticed nuanced differences. Old Orchard Beach Coach Dean Plante said he’s seen fewer delay-of-game penalties. Another coach in the new eight-man league, Gray-New Gloucester’s Brian Jahna, thinks the new rule is allowing his team to run more plays.

“We’re adding about 20 (total) plays in a game. That’s been our experience,” Jahna said, adding he couldn’t be sure if it’s because of the new clock rule or the switch from 11-man to eight-man football.

Fallon said the plays-per-game average in Sanford’s first three games is slightly less than last year. Cooper said he hasn’t noticed a change in the number of plays.

The Maine Association of Football Officials initially opposed the change because of potential increased costs, said Allan Snell, the secretary/treasure of the organization.

“Right now, there isn’t really any particular cost, but the expectation would be to put in 40- and 25-second clocks,” Snell said. “Once you put in the clocks, you also have to (pay) someone to operate it.”

Because a fifth official (the norm for varsity games) is needed to effectively implement the rule, it is not being used for subvarsity games in Maine, Snell said.

WELLS RAN ONLY eight offensive plays in the first half but scored six touchdowns in last week’s 39-0 win against Morse. The first two plays went for long touchdowns. The defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Lead back Payton MacKay rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on three carries – all in the first half. Wells (3-0) puts its 31-game winning streak on the line Friday, hosting Cape Elizabeth (2-1). … The two other 3-0 teams in Class C South meet when York travels to Turner to take on Leavitt. Freeport, which had a bye week, is 2-0 and plays at Fryeburg Academy. … Class B North features another key game between unbeatens: Brunswick at Lawrence.

FALMOUTH/GREELY holds its homecoming game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Falmouth High against Mt. Blue of Farmington. Donations will be collected to benefit the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area as it assists those affected by the propane explosion at the LEAP building last week in Farmington.

