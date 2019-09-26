RAYMOND — The committee working to withdraw Raymond from RSU 14 has submitted a second iteration of its proposed separation agreement to the district after the district responded with edits to its first proposal.

Rolf Olsen, chairman of the committee, predicted that the district will respond with its own proposal by the end of the month.

“Everything goes back and forth and back and forth,” he said. “Most of the issues are minor issues.” He said there may be further drafts of the separation agreement.

The committee’s sub-committees have also begun meeting to discuss details such as budget and programs.

“That all leads us to the point where we start to have public meetings about where things are and get input back,” Olsen said.

Eventually, the public will vote on whether or not Raymond will withdraw from RSU 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: