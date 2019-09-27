Book sale

The Bridgton Public Library will open the doors of its Book Shed for a used book sale from 1 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, and Oct 12. Stop by to peruse a wide selection of fiction and nonfiction titles for adults and children, as well as audio books and some DVDs on offer for very reasonable prices. For more information, call 647-2472.

Turkey dinner

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road (Route 93), will host a traditional turkey dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The menu includes roast turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, peas, pie and beverages. Takeout is available. Tickets, sold at the door, are $15 for adults, $5 for children 4-8 and free for 3 and under. Proceeds from the dinner benefit community outreach programs such as local food pantries, the Good Shepherd Food Bank and Camp Susan Curtis.

Hayloft concerts

Two unique concerts kick off the fall season at The Hayloft at the Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove, off Highland Ridge. On Sunday, Sept. 29, international artist Claude Bourbon entertains with his amazing guitar stylings blending blues, Spanish and Middle Eastern techniques that have gained him a stellar reputation from the Balkans to the Mississippi Delta. The following Sunday, Oct. 6, Sorcha and Jo present an evening of Americana acoustic music featuring original songwriting, guitar, banjo and cello.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for both concerts. Tickets are available at the door or online at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call 749-6160 or go to facebook.com/dragonflybarnmaine/.

Apples, apples everywhere

It’s fall, and that means apple season—apple picking, apple cider, apple pies and more. Bridgton’s own Five Fields Farm on Route 107 now has Macs and Cortlands ready to go and Macouns and Honey Crisps coming soon. Apple picking makes a great family outing and the kids can help make pies and applesauce when they get home. And don’t forget to wet your whistle with some fresh apple cider! Five Fields Farm is open daily, 9 a.m. until dusk. Call 647-2425 for more information.

New ping pong times

The Bridgton ping pong players are switching to their winter hours. They will now meet from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays at the Old Town Hall on North High Street. All are welcome and the equipment is provided free. Players are asked to wear sneakers to protect the floors.

Socrates Cafe

The Socrates Cafe discussion group will meet at the Bridgton Community Center at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 7, at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys). The topic this month is: Has the Art of Compromise been Compromised? The moderator will be Ted Gerber. Light refreshments are provided. All are welcome. For more information, call 583-6957.

