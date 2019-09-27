Book and bake sale

The Fall Festival of Books and Bake Sale at the New Gloucester Public Library, normally occurring in early October, has been postponed until early November.

On Nov. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m., the First Dibs for Kids Book Sale will take place. Children’s-only items will sold; book prices will be 25 cents for hardcovers and two for 25 cents for soft covers. Keep in mind that adults must be accompanied by a child to shop at First Dibs for Kids.

All books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2. Most books will cost 25 cents for soft covers and 50 cents for hardcovers. And, treasures await, buried inside the buck-a-bag satchels. Don’t forget to stop by the bake sale, stocked full of homemade treats. The library is located at 379 Intervale Road.

Mushroom walk

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 5-7 p.m., join North Spore Mushrooms for an informative walk and talk centered on the cultivation of mushroom species indigenous to Maine. This Westbrook-based business specializes in fresh mushroom cultivation, along with producing mushroom spawn for home growers and mushroom farms.

Here’s your chance to get answers to all of your mushroom questions. Baskets or mesh bags and pocket knives are encouraged for collecting samples. The cost of the event is $25 per person and registration is required. Sign up at shop.pinelandfarms.org.

Walkers should meet at the Pineland Farms Education Barn, 100B Valley Farm Road, a few minutes early. For more information, contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected]

Pickup volleyball

New Gloucester Recreation offers adult pickup volleyball on Tuesday and Thursday evenings Oct. 1 through Dec. 19 at Memorial School Gymnasium, 86 Intervale Road. This program is a recreation league where teams are created each night based on participants in attendance. Although there is no charge, all players must register online prior to playing at ngrecreation.com.

History Barn dedication

A dedication of the new postcard computer viewer and display case will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road. The dedication, sponsored by New Gloucester Historical Society, is in memory of Edwin E. Libby, long-time resident and supporter. The event is free and open to the public.

Folk duo to perform

The Early Risers, a folk duo made up of Ashley Storrow and Putnam Smith, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Village Coffee House of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets are $10 per person at the door.

Both rootsy and lyrical, the duo’s original songs feature close vocal harmonies and arrangements on a wide array of instruments: banjo, guitar, mandolin, piano and shruti box. Since 2015 they have toured across the country, from Maine to Texas to California to Vancouver, British Columbia. They live in Vermont and will be releasing their first duo album in October.

