A young man from Millinocket was killed early Saturday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and it crashed into a ditch near Long A Township in Penobscot County, Maine State Police said.
Mark Dibona, 19, died at the crash scene off Cedar Lake Road about 6 miles west of Millinocket. A motorist discovered the crash around 3 a.m., said state police spokesman Steve McCausland.
Dibona was not wearing a seat belt and troopers said speed was the likely cause of the crash, according to McCausland.
