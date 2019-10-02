Music

Oct. 5

Bruce Marshall Group, 7 p.m., (box office open 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.) North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank. Tickets: $15, $5 students at door or mwamconcerts.com. FMI: 892-6142 or [email protected]

Early Risers, folk duo of Ashley Storrow and Putnam Smith, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffee House of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets: $10 at door.

17th Annual Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, University of Southern Maine Concert Band directed by Jackie Townsend, 1 p.m., Corthell Hall green, USM, Gorham. Free. Cash barbecue lunch. Rain site: Brooks Student Center. FMI: usm.maine.edu/music

World of Chinese Opera, presented by University of Southern Maine School of Music and Confucius Institute, 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Free. FMI: usm.maine.edu/confucius/opera

Oct. 18

Faculty Concert Series: A Vocal Smorgasbord Featuring Malinda Haslett, soprano, and the University of Southern Maine Vocal Faculty, 8 p.m.,Corthell Concert Hall, USM, Gorham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors,USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Theater

Oct. 4-6

“Catch Me If You Can,” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: students, seniors, $17; adults $19, VIP $25 at schoolhousearts.org.

Oct. 4-13

“The Women Who Mapped the Stars,” by Joyce Van Dyke, directed by Sara Valentine, Maine premiere, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Oct. 11-12; 5 p.m. Oct. 6, 9-10; 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16, $12 seniors, USM faculty, staff, alumni; $8 students, youth at usm.maine.edu/theatre.

Oct. 17-Oct. 26

“Wait Until Dark,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $15, pay-what-you-like Oct. 17 & 24, at sacorivertheatre.org.

Oct. 18-Nov. 3

“Annie,” 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 grade two through college and 62 and over at windhamtheater.org.

Art

Oct. 10

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” opening reception 5-7 p.m. with 6 p.m. gallery talk by visiting curator Joanna Fink, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham campus.

Oct. 11

Guest landscape artist Melanie Leavitt, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 302 , 112 Main St., in Bridgton. Exhibit through Nov. 8. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com.

