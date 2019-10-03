Greater Portland

Auditions

Sunday 10/14

It’s A Wonderful Life: Live from WVL radio theater, 6:30-8 p.m., cold reading from the script, City Theater, 205 Main St.,, Biddeford, www.citytheater.org.

Exhibits

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

Louisa Wickard Paintings, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to Nov. 9.

Royal River Art League, Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., recent work by members, to Nov. 2.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Maine Jewish Hall of Fame: grand opening of permanent exhibit, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion: Oct. 11 & 12, “Victorian Murder & Mayhem,” performances from Portland Ballet’s “Tales from Poe,” $20 nonmembers, 109 Danforth St., Oct. 11 & 12, “Victorian Murder & Mayhem,” performances from Portland Ballet’s “Tales from Poe,” $20 nonmembers, 109 Danforth St., https://victoriamansion.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to Oct. 27, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Wednesday 10/9

Happy Hour with Gregg Harper, 5 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, portcityblue.com.

“Incubus: 20 Years Of Make Yourself And Beyond,” 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland, $66.

Thursday 10/10

Turning Jewels Into Water, 8 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St, Portland. Indian-born percussionist Ravish Momin and Haitian experimental electronic artist Val Jeanty, $10-$12, space538.org.

Vince Gill, 6 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

Friday 10/11

Coffee House, 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Rd., featuring Earthtone String Band, free.

Primo Cubano Latin Dance Party, 6 p.m. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

“Damnationland: The Way Life Should Bleed,” 7:45 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland, $12.

El Malo, 10 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. The sounds of Latin dance music blended with jazz, hiphop, funk, soul, and progressive rock influences.

Saturday 10/12

Music for a Change, 8 p.m., 110 Ledgewood Dr., Falmouth. $50.00 – $1,000.00, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Christie Ray Duo, 2 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. portholemaine.com.

Alex Roy & Friends, 8:30 p.m., Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Laraaji Family Show, 3:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Musical playshop for families and all ages.

“Malandrino: Underworld Music from Southern Italy and Sicily,” 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Omniphobia,” through Oct. 13, Snowlion Repertory Co. at Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., comedic look at fear in modern society, $21, www.snowlionrep.org/tickets.

“The Clean House,” to Oct.14, Portland Stage Company, Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Whimsical tale about cleaning, relationships and finding the perfect apple. $32-$60, www.portlandstage.org.

“Radiant Vermin,” by Philip Ridley, to Oct. 13, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, dark comedy, pay-what-you-can to $23, www.madhorse.com, 747-4148.

Thursday 10/10

Portland Swing Project, 7 p.m., Mechanics Hall Ballroom, 519 Congress St., Portland. Dance to a variety of swing music from the 1920s to today, $8-$10, www.portlandswingproject.com.

Friday 10/11

Comedian Juston McKinney, 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland, $15.

Sunday 10/13

Comedian Loy Lee, 8 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10.

Midcoast

Exhibits

“Gathering,” variety of distinguished creations at ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, closing Oct. 19.

Ardyth Davis Retrospective, Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, fiber landscapes, to Oct. 26, www.maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“A Sense of Time and Place: Four Seasons Maine,” new work by Jean Kigel, Gallery One, 1 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, on view to Oct. 15.

“Tracking Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., exhibit of shamanic fiber art by Nancy Marstaller, Susan Mills and Sara Palumbo, through November.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Saturday 10/12

Jud Caswell, 8 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath., byrnesirishpub.com.

Sons of the Solstice, 3 p.m., Harpswell Inn, 108 Lookout Point Road, Harpswell, ’70s and ’80s rock. Free admission, with food, beer and wine for sale, benefits Harpswell Heritage Land Trust, hhltmaine.org.

Sunday 10/13

Irish-American Sing-Along with Bitter Brew, 5 p.m. Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Songwriters Open Mic, 6 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Wednesday 10/16

Los Galactacos, 7:30 p.m. an atlas of music styles and songs from all around. Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Free, www.explorefrontier.com.

Thursday 10/17

“Music at the Museum,” 5 p.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Beckwith Artist-in-Residence George Lopez, free, www.bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Saturday 10/12

Singer Martin Swinger with the LGBT board game, “Rainbow Quest,” 7 p.m., Ground Floor, 13 School St., Freeport, $18 online at [email protected] with the LGBT board game, “Rainbow Quest,”

Theater/Dance

“The Producers,” Oct. 10-20, Studio Theatre of Bath at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Mel Brooks musical comedy, $15/$18/door, at the box office or 442-8455.

