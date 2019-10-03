A local developer has proposed another hotel in Portland, this time in the city’s West End, the latest in a rash of hotel construction in the city.
Nate Delois wants to put up a four-story building at 754 Congress St., with ground floor space for businesses and parking and 46 hotel rooms.
The proposed location is next to trendy Tandem Coffee, on a section of Congress Street between Longfellow Square and Maine Medical Center.
Delois did not respond to interview requests left by voicemail and text message.
The proposed hotel, dubbed The Longfellow, would replace a disused gas station and convenience store. Delois is one of the owners of The Francis, a 15-room boutique hotel and spa in a renovated funeral home directly across the street. He is also a partner in Bramhall Row, a luxury townhouse development behind that hotel.
Delois’ proposed hotel will require review by city staff and approval from the Portland Planning Board.
The majority of the quarter-acre parcel would be taken up by the hotel, with access to the 17-space parking garage from Neal Street, according to a project description posted on the city’s public information website. A hotel lobby entrance would be on Commercial Street with commercial space on the corner with Neal.
Developers have put up hundreds of hotel rooms in Portland in recent years, to accommodate a growing number of tourists attracted to the city’s restaurants, culture and nightlife. The number of hotel rooms in the city grew almost 15 percent between 2012 and 2016, more than four times the national average, the planning board chairman said this year.
Even with all the new capacity, year-round occupancy rates were at 68 percent last year, just slightly above the national average. During winter months, occupancy dipped to 42 percent last year, but rebounded to least 88 percent occupancy in the height of the summer tourism season, according to data from STR, a firm that researches the hospitality industry.
The hotel construction boom concerns housing advocates that think it may displace much-needed affordable and workforce residences. City Councilors in January voted to require hotel developers to build low-income housing or pay $3,806 per hotel unit.
