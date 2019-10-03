Environmental and land use regulators will consider a change to Central Maine Power’s plan for a major transmission line through Western Maine to bring Canadian hydropower into the regional grid.

In a procedural order filed Thursday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Land Use Planning Commission agreed to reopen the case record to consider CMP’s plan to re-route about a mile of the transmission line to avoid a protected pond near the Canadian border.

The power company proposed the 145-mile transmission line nearly two years ago. The case record has been closed since May, while regulators decide whether the project meets land use and environmental standards.

“The presiding officers grant the applicants’s petition to reopen the record, effective up issuance of this order, for the purpose of allowing the applicant to amend the applications and gather additional evidence needed to evaluate the proposed alternative route,” the order states.

A process for providing intervenors in the case and the public a chance to review and comment on CMP’s proposed change will be addressed in a subsequent order, regulators said.

Central Maine Power said the amended route is a preferred alternative because it skirts a specially protected zone around Beattie Pond, in northern Franklin County. Members of the Land Use Planning Commission deadlocked on a key vote on the transmission line last month because of some commissioner’s concerns about its impact to the pond.

The transmission corridor, called New England Clean Energy Connect, would mostly run along expanded existing power lines, but would require clearing about 54-mile line of woodland.

Opposition to the project has been fierce. In comments filed last week, opponents said the state should not reopen the case to allow CMP to file a last-minute amendment to its project.

