My name is Cheverson Juntura. I’m a lifelong resident of Topsham and I feel it’s time for a new voice in town leadership. That’s why I’m voting for Matthew Nixon this Nov. 5 for Select Board. I’ve known Matthew since 2001 where we attended the University of Maine together. He is a dedicated father and community member as evidenced by his volunteer work on Topsham’s Comprehensive Plan Committee and Conservation Commission. Having known Matthew for almost 20 years, I know that he will work hard, listen openly, and best of all, in my opinion, Matthew will be open to discussing new ideas and ways of doing business that will ultimately make Topsham a better place to work and to live. Please join me in voting for a new perspective this November. Vote for Matthew Nixon.

Cheverson Juntura,

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: