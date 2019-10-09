Giants (2-3) at Patriots (5-0), 8:20 p.m. Thursday

Spread: Patriots by 16 1/2

Outlook: Oh, and be warned Daniel Jones: Bill Belichick is 19-5 against rookie quarterbacks – including 12-0 in Foxborough. The Patriots losing to the Giants would be by far the biggest shock of the season, and anything even resembling a competitive game would surprise. One sliver of intrigue leading up to the game was whether or not running back Saquon Barkley would play for the Giants. The answer is no, because he has been ruled out for a third straight game due to a sprained ankle. Without Barkley, it’s all Patriots in this matchup. New England has won 18 straight home games, and the Giants arrive with no running game and a bad defense.

Television: Fox, NFL

Prediction: Patriots, 38-6

