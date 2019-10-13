The first poem I’m sharing as Deep Water’s new editor speaks beautifully of two often entwined subjects: grief and food. Its title, “Umami,” is a reference to the rich, savory flavor that is one of the five basic tastes. As the poem’s speaker cooks, remembers and eats, we find that grief can yield moments of surprisingly savory salvation.
Richard Foerster is the author of eight poetry collections, most recently “Boy on a Doorstep: New and Selected Poems,” published by Tiger Bark Press in 2019. For the last 33 years, he has lived on the coast of southern Maine.
Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of October. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/programs/deep-water.
Umami
By Richard Foerster
… a deep sense of deliciousness, the profound
taste of life in a state of decay.
– Jonah Lehrer
What I’d sensed as failure – seared bits clinging
to the cast-iron pan, near scorched, at the verge
of burning into a state irretrievably beyond
bitter, sour, salt, or sweet – I salvaged
with a splash of stock I had simmering
on the back burner, and vigorous stirrings
with a wooden, flat-edged spoon. The bits
dissolved into a glaze born of uncertainty,
and I recalled the evening I first sat down at this table,
set for one, and vowed to cook a meal each day
from scratch, to make of solitary tedium
a spiritual practice, as if I could chop and dice,
sauté and simmer the facts of his death, raise them
piping hot to my lips, and take nourishment there.
How do we learn to savor loss, concoct
a varied diet from its basic raw ingredients?
Tonight again I roll my tongue around umami,
hold it in my mouth – the irony of it – and swallow.
Megan Grumbling is a poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Umami” copyright © 2019 by Richard Foerster. Reprinted from “Boy on a Doorstep: New and Selected Poems” (Tiger Bark Press, 2019) by permission of Richard Foerster. It appears here by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump’s envoy to testify that ‘no quid pro quo’ came directly from Trump
-
Sports
Burrow’s 3 TDs lift No. 5 LSU over No. 7 Florida
-
Local & State
Chewonki accused of stifling conversations about race, sexuality
-
Local & State
Society Notebook: Maine Suitcase Party steps it up
-
Outdoors
Hunting: Bowhunting for deer offers a lot of down time