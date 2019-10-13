Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls consider ames played through Saturday, Oct. 12 and were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Football

1) Scarborough

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) South Portland

4) Cheverus

5) Freeport

6) Falmouth/Greely

Boys’ soccer

1) Falmouth

2) Yarmouth

3) Freeport

4) Scarborough

5) Greely

6) Waynflete

Girls’ soccer

1) Scarborough

2) Cheverus

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Yarmouth

5) Falmouth

6) Freeport

Field hockey

1) Freeport

2) Cheverus

3) Scarborough

4) Falmouth

5) Cape Elizabeth

6) Greely

Volleyball

1) Falmouth

2) Yarmouth

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Scarborough

5) South Portland

6) Cheverus

