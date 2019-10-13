Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls consider ames played through Saturday, Oct. 12 and were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) Cape Elizabeth
3) South Portland
4) Cheverus
5) Freeport
6) Falmouth/Greely
Boys’ soccer
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Freeport
4) Scarborough
5) Greely
6) Waynflete
Girls’ soccer
1) Scarborough
2) Cheverus
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Yarmouth
5) Falmouth
6) Freeport
Field hockey
1) Freeport
2) Cheverus
3) Scarborough
4) Falmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Greely
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Scarborough
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
