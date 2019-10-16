Greater Portland

Auditions

Thursday 10/17

Dirigo Ensemble Auditions: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High St., Portland. For those who like singing in a professional ensemble and being a part of community-engaging concerts.

Exhibits

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

Louisa Wickard Paintings, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to Nov. 9.

Royal River Art League, Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., recent work by members, to Nov. 2.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Friday 10/25

“Les Sorciers Perdu: Haunted Silent Films,” 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $10-$22, mayostreetarts.org.

Wednesday 10/23

“Notorious,” (1946,) 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth. Stars Ingrid Bergman, Cary Grant and Claude Rains and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Ben Hecht. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Maine Jewish Hall of Fame: grand opening of permanent exhibit, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Saturday 10/19

Stroudwater Burial Ground Tours, 1, 2 & 3 p.m., Tate House Museum “specters” will portray some of the cemetery’s more celebrated residents, $6-$12 at the Means House, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, 1, 2 & 3 p.m., Tate House Museum “specters” will portray some of the cemetery’s more celebrated residents, $6-$12 at the Means House, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, www.tatehouse.org

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to Oct. 27, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Wednesday 10/16

ThumpDay, dance party hosted by G-Force Bass every 3rd Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Thursday 10/17

American Chop Suey, 8-11:30 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke with DJ Mike Mahoney, 9 p.m. Old Port Tavern, 10 Moulton St., Portland.

Scott Kirby, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, Singer, songwriter, guitarist, storyteller, sailor, $15-$20.

Friday 10/18

Dimensions in Jazz | Return of the Toroid: 8 p.m., Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $5-$20.

Flamenco, 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, local flamenco dancer Lindsey Bourassa with celebrated Spanish flamenco artists, $15-$30, mayostreetarts.org.

Under the Covers, 8 p.m., Seasons Grille & Bar. Seasons Grille & Bar, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Saturday 10/19

A Tribute to Beyonce, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $10/$15, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ghost – “The Ultimate Tour Named Death,” 7:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland.

The Mallett Brothers – 10th Anniversary: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25.

Marika Hackman: 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St, Portland. $15.

“I Believe – A Hymn Fest on the Apostle’s Creed,” 3 p.m., St. Augustine Anglican Church, 656 US Route 1, Scarborough, community hymn festival. Free.

Sunday 10/20

Ana Egge, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $18-$21, red.vendini.com.

“Astronomy a la Carte,” Ethereal Gong Concert, 6 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 70 Falmouth St., Portland, $5-$10, usm.maine.edu.

Fiddle-icious, 2 p.m., South Portland High School Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., free-$15, community fiddle-based orchestra with 100+ musicians, www.fiddleicious.com.

Ongoing

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Admissions,” through Oct. 27, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St. (top of Munjoy Hill), Portland, with 7 p.m. performances Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Call 835-0895.

“Of Murder and Madness: A Ghost Story,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 (pay-what-you-can), & 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, ($18-$20), Footlights Theater, Route 1, Falmouth.

Wednesday 10/16

UnGodly: An Ethereal Evening of Short Plays: 7:30 p.m., Studio Theatre at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., $15, ungodly.brownpapertickets.com.

Thursday 10/17

Middle Eastern Dance Night with Zapion & Friends, 9 p.m. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Standup Comedy: Phunny at PHOME, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $10-$15, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Saturday 10/19

An Evening With Jay Leno, 8 p.m., TV late night show host, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $69+, PortTIX.

Midcoast

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Tracking Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, exhibit of shamanic fiber art by Nancy Marstaller, Susan Mills and Sara Palumbo, through November.

Ardyth Davis Retrospective, Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, fiber landscapes, to Oct. 26, www.maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

Tuesday 10/22

“Contemporary Art and the Reframing of History,” noon, gallery talk, Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

Thursday 10/24 “Assyria to America” opens in the Walker Gallery at Bowdoin College Museum of Arts in Brunswick; examines the ancient and modern histories of Bowdoin’s six reliefs from ancient Nimrud, free, to Dec. 13. Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Saturday 10/19

Fiddle-icious, 7 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., community fiddle-based orchestra with 100+ musicians, free-$15, www.fiddleicious.com.

Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus, 2 p.m. The United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick, $5-$15.

Rooster Band – “Rolling Through Stones Country,” 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, deep musical roots of the Rolling Stones blues, R&B, country, $12, www.facebook.com.

Sunday 10/20

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra: “Delight & Despair,” 2:30 p.m., first series of the season under conductor Rohan Smith, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, $22-$25, www.midcoastsymphony.org.

Singles Jazz Mixer, 4-6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot Street, Freeport. For ages 50 and older.

Songwriters Open Mic, 6 -9:30 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Monday 10/21

Don Campbell Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $21-$25, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Wednesday 10/23

String Tide, 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill, 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick, all-male folk quartet with a penchant for bluegrass, folk, Americana, free, www.explorefrontier.com.

Thursday 10/24

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, mix of vintage Americana and modern, R&B-inspired tunes, $12, www.cadenzafreeport.com.

Friday 10/25

Bowdoin College Night – Arianna Smith & 2020, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot Street, Freeport, $12. www.facebook.com.

Gillian Boucher Bob McNeil, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. award-winning Celtic musicians, $12-$15, sa1.seatadvisor.com.

Karaoke with Stormin’ Norman, 8:30 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Saturday 10/26



Shemekia Copeland, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington St., Bath, Grammy-nominated blues and R&B singer, $29-$41, www.chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“The Producers,” through Oct. 20, Studio Theatre of Bath at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Mel Brooks musical comedy, $15/$18/door, at the box office or 442-8455.

Friday 10/25

Funny at Frontier, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick, comedy, $12, www.explorefrontier.com.

