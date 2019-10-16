blood drive

1-6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, downstairs hall, 178 Elm St., Route 1. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council No. 12941. Drop in or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search online at www.redcross.org under Find a Drive with sponsor code: KOCBidd. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or [email protected]
