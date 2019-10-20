Author Kathy Rodriques will sign copies of her new book, “The Loudest Quiet Girl: Messages of Hope in a Dark World – The Short Full Life and Inspirational Writings of Erin Kate Rodriques.” The book is a compilation of inspirational writings by Kathy’s daughter, Erin, who was killed in a car accident at age 23.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Abbey Catholic Book & Gift Shop, 605 Route 1, Dunstan Corner, Scarborough

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: theabbeycat.com; 885-5813

