St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Mariana Elizabeth Irene Dufort, born Oct. 9 to Justiss Brown and Joshua Dufort of Lewiston. Grandparents are Robert Brown and Nickie Jones and Steven and Robin Dufort, all of Durham.
Mid Coast Hospital
Becket Alexander Briggs, born Oct. 3 to Amanda (Perry) and Bradley Briggs of Topsham.
William Arthur DeHahn, born Oct. 4 to Amanda Lindsay (LaFlamme) and Patrick Henry DeHahn of Topsham.
Kaycee Mae Smitt, born Oct. 4 to Caitlin Mae Bailey and Donald Albert Smith of Brunswick. Grandparents are Tammy Hood of Old Town, and Clyde Bailey, Eva Crocker and Donald Smith Sr., all of Brunswick.
Mia Lynn Rousseau, born Oct. 7 to Anthony Alan and Haley Charleen (Clark) Rousseau of Brunswick. Grandparents are Vicki and Patrick Clark of Greenwood and Gary Rousseau and Leah Berger of Bailey Island. Great-grandparents are Bill and Charleen Braley of Brunswick and Frank and Paulette Parker of Bailey Island.
