FALMOUTH

• A choral evensong that includes a Phos Hilaron, “O Gracious Light,” accompanied by the St. Mary handbell choir, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road.

A beautiful setting of Mary’s song, the Magnificat, will be offered by the choir. This piece, ‘The Portland Canticles,’ was written in honor of Albert Melton’s 20th anniversary as organist/choirmaster at St. Luke’s Cathedral. A newly composed anthem by choir member David Vernier, “Christ in Me,” will be offered at the conclusion of the service.

• The Falmouth Public Works Office will begin its fall leaf bags and curbside collection Friday, with additional pickups scheduled for Nov. 1, 15 and 22.

Bags of leaves only should be left curbside by 7 a.m. Do not put brush in the leaf bags. Brush is not collected curbside; however, brush is accepted at the transfer station. Leaf bags will be available in quantities of 15 per Falmouth resident, while supplies last, at the Public Works Building, 101 Woods Road.

Transfer station hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more details, call 781-3919.

WATERVILLE

• Nefesh Mountain, a critically acclaimed bluegrass and American roots music band, will perform at 8 p.m. in Given Auditorium at the Bixler Art and Music Center at Colby College, 4270 Mayflower Hill.

The band’s music features an eclectic blend of American Appalachian music with Jewish traditions to pioneer a transcendent new genre. They were featured as an official Showcasing Artist at Americanafest 2019 in Nashville and were profiled in Rolling Stone this past summer for their new video, “A Mighty Roar.”

Tickets, $18, are available at the door, which opens at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, go to www.colby.edu/jewishlife.

SOUTH BERWICK

• Dr. Emerson “Tad” Baker, from Salem State University, will deliver a lecture titled, “Southern Maine Connections to the Salem Witch Trials” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Berwick Academy Arts Center, 31 Academy St.

The Salem witch trials resulted in part from a panic over the destruction of Berwick and other Maine settlements during King William’s War. Many of the participants in the trials were war refugees from Maine, including Wells minister Geroge Burroughs, who was executed for witchcraft. One afflicted girl, Mercy Short, had lost her family during the Salmon Falls Raid, and another, Sarah Churchwell, lived much of her adult life in present-day South Berwick.

The Old Berwick Historical Society’s 2019 lectures are sponsored by Kennebunk Savings and supported by historical society members and donors.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

For more details, go to www.oldberwick.org.

• “Ramblin’ Richard” Kruppa will tell stories and perform songs of the WWI era at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the South Berwick Public Library, 27 Young St.

The Friends of the South Berwick Public Library and Old Berwick Historical Society are sponsoring this concert in conjunction with “How Ya Gonna Keep ‘Em Down on the Farm: Music That South Berwick Played 100 Years Ago,” the current OBHS display in the library.

For more information, visit www.southberwicklibrary.org

BELFAST

• The Midcoast Actors’ Studio will perform “The Humans” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Nov. 1 and 2, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and again Nov. 3, at The Crosby Center, 96 Church St.

Directed by Erik Perkins, this Tony Award-winning one-act play, by Stephen Karam, dishes out equal portions of humor and hurt as one family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner. The matriarch is suffering from dementia, one daughter is the victim of a nasty breakup, and as darkness falls outside the crumbling prewar duplex, mysterious things start to go bump in the night as family tensions reach a boiling point.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for students.

Following the Oct. 27 matinee, MAS will host a Q&A discussion on the topic of “Dementia/Alzheimer’s Patients, Caregivers and Their Family” to be presented by Sara Grant, aging and disability resources manager with Spectrum Generations.

KENNEBUNK

• A fall rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Christ Church, 6 Dane St.

The event will feature sales of fall and winter clothing, linens, household items, children’s items, fabrics and yarn, craft supplies, books and puzzles and recreational and holiday items.

For more details, call Sandy Farrar at the church, at 985-4494.

• The Brick Store Museum will once again make spirits come alive for one afternoon for its All Souls’ Walk on Saturday. The popular Halloween event will offer continuous tours through Hope Cemetery, beginning at noon, with the last tour departing at 3 p.m.

The narrated historical walks begin at the museum at 117 Main St. and cover a half-mile loop through the cemetery, lasting approximately one hour. Costumed interpreters portray the historical figures and share their stories of love, loss and fate. Not too spooky, it’s a perfect activity for the whole family. Participants visit more than a dozen grave sites and learn local history through the fascinating and often tragic tales of residents from bygone eras.

Tours conclude back at the museum, where guests are invited to enjoy cider and treats while viewing the museum’s fall exhibitions, including the opening of the Bauman Family Gallery’s contemporary show by artists Rosalind Fedeli and Susan Barrett Merrill.

Tickets are $10 per person or $30 per family and can be purchased in advance at the museum, or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event. No advance reservations are required, except for large groups. The event occurs rain or shine, since a modified indoor version of the program (through collections storage areas) will be presented in the event of inclement weather.

ROCKLAND

• West Bay Rotary is seeking 75 volunteers to help with a meal packing event, set for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 201 Rankin St.

The Rotary is partnering with the nonprofit Meals of Hope of Naples, Florida, to pack up to 25,000 nutritious meals for families in need in the midcoast area. These will be distributed to local food pantries that have expressed an interest in receiving meals.

The mission of Meals of Hope is “Communities coming together to end hunger.” They have developed five meals with added vitamins, minerals and proteins to supplement unbalanced diets.

Local Rotary Clubs, police departments, food pantries and other organizations are welcome to help, as are individuals.

For more details, email Etienne Perret at [email protected] or call 632-4057.

Donations also are appreciated, and checks may be mailed to: Rotary of West Bay Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1033, Camden, ME 04843. Write “Meals of Hope” in the check memo. Secure credit card payments may be made at wbrcharitablefoundationdonation.com.

WELLS

• York County Audubon will host the talk “Oaxaca Mexico: Rare Birds and Ancient Cultures” with Doug Hitchcox and Ken Janes at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Mather Auditorium at Wells Reserve, 342 Laudholm Farm Road.

Hitchcox and Janes will report on their March 2019 trip, as part of a group, to southwestern Mexico in search of rare species that are unique to the Sierra Madre mountains area. Based in the colonial city of Oaxaca, known for great birds, authentic food and amazing human history, their group explored many habitats including the semiarid deserts near Teotitltán and the pine forests of La Cumbre at altitudes of up to almost 10,000 feet.

Hitchcox is the staff naturalist and guide at Maine Audubon and Janes is an enthusiastic birder; both are members of the York County Audubon Board of Directors.

This program is free and open to the public. Come early for social time and refreshments.

DAMARISCOTTA

• Skidompha Library will host a conversation with crime writers Bruce Robert Coffin and Marni Graff at 10 a.m. Thursday at Porter Hall, 184 Main St.

Coffin and Graff will share their thoughts and experiences on writing crime novels. By interviewing each other for the audience, their conversation will reveal their differences and shared experiences, from writing processes to the business of working as a published author in today’s world. There will be time for questions.

Please allow time for parking and note that seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details, call 563-5513.

BRUNSWICK

• The Maine Crafts Guild will present the 4th annual Brunswick Fine Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fort Andross Mill Complex, 14 Maine St.

More than 30 professional Maine artisans will offer handmade and designed fine-art works in wood, metal, clay, glass, natural fibers and mixed media. Admission is $4 for adults and free for ages 18 and younger.

For more details, go to mainecraftsguild.com/brunswick or call 717-372-1541.

PORTLAND

• An artists’ opening reception for Creative Portland’s upcoming juried art exhibition, “All the Great Trees,” will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Creative Portland Gallery, 84 Free St., directly across from the back entrance of Maine College of Art.

Nineteen artists have been selected to exhibit their works during the upcoming juried art exhibition that will begin Thursday and run through April 2020, representing a diverse group of established and emerging artists from Greater Portland, and including paintings, photography, prints, drawings and mixed-media work.

The gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more details, call Dinah Minot at 370-4784, or email at [email protected] or Emily Southard at [email protected]

• Preble Street Homeless Voices for Justice is holding a candidate forum at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Preble Street Soup Kitchen as part of its “You Don’t Need a Home to Vote” campaign.

The forum will provide the opportunity for Portland mayoral and city council candidates to listen to, answer the questions of and learn from a constituency with lived-experience of and valuable perspective on homelessness, poverty and hunger. Travis Curran, Kathleen Snyder, Mayor Ethan Strimling and Spencer Thibodeau are expected to attend.

This annual event serves to educate people about their voting rights and assists them in the voting process – from registration and absentee voting to accompanying them to polling locations and ensuring their rights are upheld.

