Portland
Wed. 10/23 5:30 p.m. Mandatory CDBG Applicant Meeting CH
Wed. 10/23 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council CC
Mon. 10/28 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee CH
Mon. 10/28 6 p.m. Portland Water District Board of Trustees 225 Douglass St.
Mon. 10/28 6 p.m. ReCode Committee CH
Tues. 10/29 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Workshop 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 10/29 4 p.m. METRO Board of Directors Meeting 114 Valley St.
Tues. 10/29 4 p.m. Waterfront Working Group CH
Wed. 10/30 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council CC
