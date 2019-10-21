Portland

Wed.  10/23  5:30 p.m.  Mandatory CDBG Applicant Meeting  CH

Wed.  10/23  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  CC

Mon.  10/28  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  10/28  6 p.m.  Portland Water District Board of Trustees  225 Douglass St.

Mon.  10/28  6 p.m.  ReCode Committee  CH

Tues.  10/29  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Workshop  2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues.  10/29  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors Meeting  114 Valley St.

Tues.  10/29  4 p.m.  Waterfront Working Group  CH

Wed.  10/30  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  CC

