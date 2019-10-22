MAINE – Mark C. Smith passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, in Maine, where he had retired. He was 78 years old.

Mark was an accomplished educator with a long career-first as a high school history teacher, then a high school principal, and for 27 years, a superintendent of schools in Chatham and Westfield, New Jersey and Framingham, Massachusetts. He was dedicated to excellence in educating children and fostering diversity in schools. He was a graduate of Williams College, Harvard University, and earned his doctorate at Columbia University.

Mark fought for an equal learning opportunity for all of his students, regardless of their race or financial status. The effects of his school choice program in Framingham, regionalizing Chatham Township and Chatham Boro School Districts and his alternative graduation program in New Canaan are among the proudest moments of his career in education. Even after he retired, Mark continued to instill his love for learning in the people around him. For four years, Mark was president of Midcoast Senior College in Brunswick, Maine, where he led the college to become an independent non-profit organization.

Mark was a lifelong Red Sox fan and enjoyed playing and watching many sports. He was an avid hiker, spending many summers in the White Mountains and then relaxing at Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, N.H., with his family. In his retirement, he discovered a love for writing poetry and even chronicled his cancer journey through writing poems. Family was his greatest pleasure and following his grandchildren’s pursuits brought him immense joy.

Mark leaves behind his wife and best friend, Judy. They were married for a wonderful 56 years. He is survived by their three children: Steven (Alisa), Kristen (Glenn), Joshua (Jennifer), and six grandchildren: Alyssa and Sam Smith of Wiscasset, Maine, Jacob and Clara Walling of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, and Rowan and Linnea Chenoweth of Port Angeles, Washington. Mark is also survived by his brothers, Peter S. Smith and David B. Smith, and their wives, Maureen and Judy, all of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 26, at 1 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle Street, Brunswick, Maine. Please be advised that parking is on the street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

The Mark C Smith

Poetry Fund

c/o Dr. Robert Tremblay, Superintendent’s Office

Framingham Public Schools

73 Mt. Wayte Ave.

Framingham, MA 01702

or in his honor to

the Midcoast Senior College

29 Burbank Ave.

Brunswick, ME 04011

