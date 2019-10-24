FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Adam Gase, the coach of the New York Jets, opted Thursday to not address the standoff between the team and guard Kelechi Osemele, who is having surgery on his right shoulder Friday – whether or not the team approves.

“You have to ask those guys,” Gase said, referring to General Manager Joe Douglas and the front office. “I haven’t been involved in this. My job is to coach the team.”

Osemele said he needs surgery on his torn labrum and can’t play through the pain, while the Jets think Osemele can hold off and remain on the field, based on medical reports.

New York has been fining Osemele for sitting out practice, saying it is “conduct detrimental to the team,” and Osemele and his representatives filed a grievance against the Jets. The team had not yet approved Osemele having the surgery.

The NFL Players Association released a statement saying it supports Osemele and is “considering all options to protect” him. The NFLPA also says it’s “not appropriate or ethical” for an employer to dictate any employee’s medical needs or treatment.

Osemele said the team doctor recommended he could play through the injury with pain-killers and a brace. An independent doctor in California had similar findings, recommending surgery only if the symptoms dictated it. But a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press last Friday that both doctors determined it is a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to continue playing through it – and hold off on the surgery.

Osemele flew to Boston on Tuesday for a third medical opinion and was examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Glen Ross, who informed him that his shoulder injury is “pretty bad” and the labrum is “torn off the bone.” The doctor recommended surgery, and Osemele is opting to have it – news he gave an “upset” Douglas Tuesday night.

LIONS: Detroit signed safety Marcus Gilchrist, filling a roster spot vacated earlier in the week by a trade that sent starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle.

Gilchrist started every game last season for the Oakland Raiders and has 98 starts since his rookie year in 2011 with the Chargers. The former Clemson star also has played for Houston and the New York Jets, and has 14 interceptions.

JAGUARS: Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks.

Dareus has 13 tackles in six games this season. It’s likely second-year pro Taven Bryan will play more3.

GIANTS: After being limited in practice Wednesday, Saquon Barkley was a full-go on Thursday as the Giants (2-5) prepared for Sunday’s game in Detroit against the Lions (2-3-1).

Barkley had 18 carries against the Cardinals for 72 yards, but half of them were for 3 yards or fewer. Three were for minus yards.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous