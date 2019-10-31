Nov. 2, 1994

If Westbrook voters vote yes on a municipal electric utility district next Tuesday, they will be putting initial control of millions of dollars and a variety of new jobs into the hands of three Westbrook persons to be chosen by the present mayor and City Council. Those three would have sole power to spend and hire to meet the startup needs of the utility. Those first trustees would be appointed after the Maine Public Utilities Commission makes a decision on whether to allow formation of the new utility district. At a Democratic City Committee debate on the issue Sunday, Jim Fisk, city planning director, argued that the vote represents whether Westbrook “wants to go with the future.” Dave Allen, Central Maine Power Co.’s director of governmental affairs, urged Westbrook to act after, not before, it studies the possibilities.

Two Black Angus cows were found shot by the banks of the Presumpscot River in Gorham on Sunday, opening day of deer hunting season. River boater Porter Frederick of Westbrook sighted the carcasses from the water and notified police around 5 p.m.

60 years ago The Westbrook American reported on Nov. 4, 1959, that Deborah Gildart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Gildart of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, entertained at a Halloween party. Ralph Harmon of South Gorham along with Raymond Harmon of Limington and Percy Kirkpatrick of Westbrook had been hunting in the Moosehead Lake area.

“It sure didn’t look like a hunting accident,” Frederick said, “more like someone showing off.” The cows were grazing on land belonging to Dale Rines, who said another farmer owned the cows and leased the grazing rights.

Scott Pangburn, son of Alan and Linda Pangburn, Oakwood Drive in Gorham, is among 100 nationwide from 4-H and FFA picked to attend the American Agribusiness Summit 1994 in St. Louis, Missouri. Scott is a sophomore at the University of Maine majoring in agriculture business administration.

Westbrook Aerie, Fraternal Order of Eagles, welcomed guests Saturday to its renovated lodge hall at 98 Bridge St. Among those on hand were Ray Metivier, Tim Towle and Ray Carver, trustees; Raylene Poitras Lyons of Gray, formerly of Westbrook, Mrs. Maine 1994; Phil Farr, chairman of trustees; Marty Pizzo, general manager; and Bill Babbidge, trustee. The lodge and function room have been extensively improved and redecorated.

Nov. 3, 2004

The controversial statewide property tax-cap referendum lost in both Westbrook and Gorham during Tuesday’s elections. Westbrook’s no votes totaled 5,074 and the yes votes, 3,759. The totals in Gorham were 5,195 against and 3,345 in favor. In the presidential election, Democrat John Kerry defeated George Bush, 5,016 to 3,722 in Westbrook. In Gorham, Kerry edged Bush, 4,393 to 4,133. Local communities reported heavy voter turnout with lines of people waiting to cast ballots up to an hour before polls opened and record numbers casting absentee ballots.

The University of Southern Maine introduced a proposal this week to build a 2,760-square-foot power plant on the Gorham campus. The $2 million project would help protect students during power outages and could save the university up to $200,000 in annual energy costs. The facility would utilize natural gas provided by the Maine Natural Gas pipeline. The plant would be located adjacent to the existing central heating plant and would be in the North part of the campus near the soccer fields. University representatives introduced the project at a Gorham Planning Board meeting Monday night.

Championship teams make big plays that win games. The Gorham Grizzlies made several big plays at the end of its Southern Maine Youth League Championship game against Bonny Eagle at Gorham Sunday that led to its fourth straight championship. Josh Meserve made the biggest play for the Grizzlies. With the game tied at 20-20 with 1:20 to play in the fourth quarter, Meserve pounced on a fumble at the Bonny Eagle 2-yard line. Gorham’s Carson Walker rushed for a touchdown just 10 seconds later, sealing the 26-20 win for the Grizzlies. It was Gorham’s 43rd straight win.

For the last four years, Westbrook High School has been changing the way students use study hall time with the creation of the Student Learning Center. Staffed by a teacher all day, the learning center gives students access to resources to help them with any difficulties they may be having with their studies. Two years ago, the school added a peer-tutoring program to the center’s offerings, based on the idea that some students are more comfortable going to peers for help rather than teachers. Amy Anderson, a senior and a peer tutor for the past two years, said she does it because she likes helping people.

“You just feel good when you’ve helped that person do better,” she said.

A crowd estimated at about 5,000 turned out last Friday for Halloween on Main Street, when downtown Westbrook was filled with ghosts, witches and other assorted creatures. Main Street was closed for the two hours of the event to allow the trick-or-treaters a safe place to roam. Bregan Deleon, 6, took home the coveted best costume prize. He won for his unconventional choice of a refrigerator costume, complete with magnets and notes.

