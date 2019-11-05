Veterans Day is coming, bringing parades, speeches, and flag-waving. We honor the people who risk their lives protecting our country. Having taken an oath to “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic..” they do the jobs that most of us are unwilling or unable to do. Sometimes the courts or Congress legally call upon them to tell truths that some people do not want to hear. How can anyone, especially other government employees, accuse them of being unpatriotic for acting in accordance with the laws they have taken an oath to uphold?

Similarly, according to Article VI, clause 3 of our Constitution, all Senators, Representatives, members of state legislatures and all executive and judicial officers are bound by an “Oath of Affirmation” to support the Constitution. Their allegiance is to the country, not to their party or corporate interests or the president. This distinction has been lost in the 21st century.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. If brave men and women can put themselves in harm’s way to ensure we continue to have a democracy, we should at least do our part by being informed voters who elect people and hold them accountable to their oath of office.

Susan Chichetto,

Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: