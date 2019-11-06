South Portland schools family news and notes

A few quick news items as we roll into November.

Project Graduation Fundraiser Nov. 17. Looking for a great way to unwind while helping to support South Portland High School’s Project Graduation? Put a team together and come to the first ever Project Graduation Dodge Ball Fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at Beal Gym. For more information or to sign up, visit www.sopoprojectgrad.com/dodgeball-tournament/.

Phone charging safety tip

Following a recent fire, the South Portland Fire Department passed along a few important safety tips worth sharing. As many of our staff and students have iPads, this is particularly relevant:

Never use an iPad charger to charge your phone – this can cause phones to reach an unsafe temperature.

Never charge your phone on your bed – a phone that is overheating can cause a fire.

SPHS grad in starring role

Emma Jones, who went to Small School, Mahoney Middle School, and South Portland High School, has a starring role in the world premiere of “Come Out Swingin’!”, a musical comedy about Lewiston hosting the controversial Muhammad Ali vs. Sonny Liston heavyweight title fight in the spring of 1965, shortly after the assassination of Malcolm X.

Emma plays Connie, a shy church choir director who is going to accompany Robert Goulet on the organ when he sings the national anthem before the fight. Connie also has a not-so-secret crush on a local reporter. Emma is wonderful in the role. The show runs Nov. 22-24 at the Franco Center in Lewiston. For more information, visit www.francocenter.org/events-calendar/performances/.

Health insurance coverage news

The state of Maine sent out this update to encourage all eligible to access health insurance coverage options that work for them:

Open enrollment for private plans on the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace runs through Dec. 15, 2019, with coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2020. According to new data, 59 percent of federal marketplace enrollees in Maine can find a plan for $10 or less per month, while 74 percent can find a plan for $75 or less. Benchmark premiums in Maine will drop for the second consecutive year, falling by 6 percent in 2020 (PDF), following an 8 percent decrease in 2019.

Eligible Maine people may enroll in MaineCare at any time of year. More than 40,000 people are now enrolled through the expansion of MaineCare under Gov. Mills.

“No person should have to live in fear of not being able to see a doctor, fill their prescriptions, or receive life-saving care,” said Mills. “As governor, my top priority is to ensure that every Maine person can be healthy, join and stay in the workforce to contribute to our economy, and care for their families. Affordable health insurance is at the heart of that goal, and that is why I encourage all Maine people to visit www.CoverME.gov to learn about coverage options, find local assistance, and start an enrollment application during the open enrollment period.”

SoPo Unite

SoPo Unite – All Ages, All In is a community coalition involving school, city, police, community organizations, businesses, parents and most importantly, students aimed to reduce substance use and abuse among our youth. This federally funded Drug Free Communities coalition puts out regular tips to help folks to support our teens.

South Portland Health Office info and flu clinic

The South Portland Health Office has put together an infographic for our community to help us to stay healthy. A flu clinic is scheduled for Nov. 7 from 3 t 6 p.m. at the South Portland Community Center.

Important dates and meetings

Nov. 7, Middle School Building Committee, 6 p.m., SPHS, room 221.

Nov. 13 School Board Meeting, 0 p.m., SPHS lecture hall.

Nov. 21 South Portland Safer Walking Forum, 6 p.m., SPHS cafeteria.

Ken Kunin is superintendent of schools for South Portland School Department.

