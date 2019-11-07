SCARBOROUGH — A Scarborough resident will once again dance the coveted role of Clara in Maine State Ballet’s

“The Nutcracker” at Merrill Auditorium starting Nov. 29.

Scarborough High School graduate Laura Moskevich grew up dancing at Maine State Ballet. She attended Jacksonville University in Florida for two years

before moving back recently to rejoin Maine State Ballet. She is now a senior finance major at the University of Southern Maine and says she is happy to be performing again.

Over the years, Laura has been seen at Maine State Ballet in hundreds of performances, including a variety of roles in “The Nutcracker.”

“I’m really excited to be doing Clara again this year because of the acting. That’s the main thing she does in Act I. Clara also does a lot of dancing but the acting is really fun. I love doing ‘The Nutcracker’ because it’s a great story and great for kids.”

Maine State Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker “eight performances over two weekends at Merrill Auditorium from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 8.

Set in early 19th century Germany, the ballet features well-known characters such as Clara, Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Emma Davis and Laura Moskevich will dance the role of Clara.

Choreography is by former New York City Ballet member and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele, with three pieces of original choreography by world-renowned choreographer George Balanchine. Performances feature the Maine State Ballet Orchestra and Choir, under the direction of Karla M. Kelley Brenner. Associate Director Gail Csoboth designed the colorful costumes and scenery. Performers include over 30 professional company members and an additional 300 dancers of all ages.

Other Scarborough dancers to perform in “The Nutcracker” include: Eliza Albert, Harper Archambault, Maggie Bernstein, Aubrey Bristol-Watson, Harper Bureau, Yuliya Buturlia, Maegan Cuzzi, Mabel Eimicke, Asher Jarvis, Jordan Jarvis, Leah Jubulis, Madeline Kramer, Sarah Malayev, Nicole Morin, Laura Moskevich, Ava Pagli, Shreya Quinn, Laura Savic, Silvia Savic, Phoebe Stuesser, Piper Stuesser, Sadie Wieland, and Evie Wright.

Performances of “The Nutcracker” will run two weekends: Friday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20-70, with discounts available for groups, seniors and children, and are available at www.mainestateballet.org, by calling PortTIX at 207-842-0800, and at the Merrill Auditorium Box Office located on Myrtle Street in Portland. Friday, Dec. 6 is Student Night for High School and College Students with valid ID. These $10 tickets can only be purchased by calling or visiting the Merrill Auditorium Box Office.

Maine State Ballet, a nonprofit based in Falmouth, is one of the state’s leading arts organizations. It has been twice named Maine’s Best Dance Group by Downeast Magazine. Maine State Ballet houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 175-seat Lopez Theater, and its School for the Performing Arts, with continuous instruction in ballet, tap, and jazz for 100 years.

