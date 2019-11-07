NEW GLOUCESTER — Selectmen on Monday accepted the resignation of Town Manager Carrie Castonguay effective December 13.

Castonguay, who was hired nearly three years ago, will remain in the office until Nov. 27, then take earned vacation time until December 13 to complete her time serving New Gloucester’s 5,600 residents.

By telephone on Thursday, Castonguay said she was leaving for personal reasons. She has no immediate plans for the future.

“Navigating the political climate has been challenging,” she said.

She has worked in the public sector for 22 years, and had been an administrative assistant for the town of Livermore and town manager for Belgrade for a year.

She hopes to begin the initial budget work for fiscal year 2020 before she leaves.

“I don’t want to leave the town high and dry,” Castonguay said.

During her time serving the town, she was involved with coordination for the new public works facility at 611 Lewiston Road, due to open in January. She was responsible for all departments and personnel serving the town.

A risk analysis study not to exceed $16,000 was recently approved by the board to assess the town’s Public Works Department and Fire/Rescue Department, which Castonguay says will help the town meet future demands.

Board Chairman Linda Chase said by telephone Thursday that Castonguay’s resignation was unexpected.

The board will meet next week to discuss the next steps towards recruiting a new town manager, which may take several months to name a finalist. Discussions with Maine Municipal Association, who have recruited for the town in the past, have begun. The board will decide if the town will contract with MMA, and will also consider hiring an interim town manager while waiting for a finalist.

“This is a time of year when the budget process, capital improvement planning begins,” said Chase. “I am going to take it one day at a time and we know we have to work at it sooner than later.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: