Rotary Club busy in October

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club was busy in October. Members distributed dictionaries to third graders at Songo Locks and Stevens Brook Elementary Schools, and interviewed Citizen of the Month candidates at Lake Region High School, presenting its first award to Savannah Mullins of Sebago. Rotarians and Bridgton Academy also co-hosted an After Hours event for area businesses at Bridgton Academy, which was attended by representatives from Loon Echo Land Trust, Deertrees Theatre, Conuvo, Chalmers Realty, Bridgton Academy, the local Veterans Post and others.

Crafts Fair and Cookie Walk

The Ladies Guild of the Bridgton First Congregational Church-UCC will hold its annual Christmas Crafts Fair and Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 33 South High St. Area crafters will be peddling their creations in the church Fellowship Hall, along with tables displaying new and gently used Thanksgiving and Christmas items for sale. Customers can participate in the Cookie Walk with all kinds of delicious homemade treats and then enjoy a luncheon of homemade soups, bread rolls and dessert for the price of $6 per person. Proceeds will support local groups and members of the community in need.

Annual fall sale

St. Joseph’s Women’s Guild will have its annual fall sale featuring delicious baked goods, gently used clothing and unique finds just in time for early bird shopping. Stop by the St. Joseph Church Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, for a free cup of coffee or tea, visit with friends and have fun searching for special holiday gifts.

Veterans Day dinner

Bridgton Community Center Volunteers is hosting a free ham dinner with all the fixings in honor of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces at noon on Monday, Nov. 11. The meal will be served at Stevens Brook Elementary School and it is open to all veterans and their families. Everyone is encouraged to come meet up with old friends and make new ones. For further information call 647-3116.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: