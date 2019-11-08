MEDWAY, Mass. — Mike Taylor, 78, of Medway, Massachusetts died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Ute K. (Sieber) Taylor since 1963.

Born in the Bronx, New York, on August 27, 1941, he was the son of the late Bruce Davidson and Muriel (Sims) Wilson.

Mike was a resident of Medway since 1998, and formerly resided in Enterprise, Alabama.

Mike was a Vietnam War veteran and proudly served in the Army for 33 years, retiring as a Master Warrant Officer and instructor at the U.S. Army Career College. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Raytheon, and then as a security officer at the Milford Regional Medical Center for many years.

Mike enjoyed playing bridge, and was a proud lifetime fan of the NY Yankees.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Loni Ivanovskis and her husband, Paul of Foxboro, Massachusetts; and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Peter and Laura.

He is also survived by two sisters, Sally Howe of Maine and Virginia Starbuck of Indiana; and a brother, Carroll Guest of Maine.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 212 Main St., Foxboro on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mike’s memory to Homes for Our Troops (https://www.hfotusa.org).

Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

