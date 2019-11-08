November Lunch & Learn: Sustainability actions you can take

Last month, we all heard the calls for deep and immediate climate action at the local, state, and federal levels from our youth. Many of us have taken these demands to heart and started to wonder what changes we can make in our own lives. Maybe it means transitioning to a zero-waste lifestyle or adopting a carbon neutrality goals of our own.

With these goals in mind, the natural next question is where to start? And what city programs are ongoing or upcoming that will support this initiative? This month’s One Climate Future Lunch & Learn will answer these questions and equip you with sustainability actions you can take, now.

For those of you trying to navigate the world of renewable solar energy: We will share how new solar policy in Maine is enabling municipal residential, and community projects to break ground. Come learn about how the City plans to source up to 80 percent of our municipal electricity from solar energy over the next three years. And for your own home or business, we will explore the potential for rooftop and community solar projects in South Portland.

For those of you rethinking how you get from home, to work, to school, to the many errands on your list: We will share information about programs and funding now available that are facilitating a larger transition to electric vehicles in Maine. Come away equipped with a knowledge of local charging infrastructure, the variety of electric vehicles on the marked, and the ins and outs of a new EV rebate program from Efficiency Maine.

For those of you who experienced power outages from the last two storms: We know that power outages will be one of the greatest disruptions to our lives as storms intensify and become more frequent. Here about a few small things you can do today to prepare for these disruptions, from signing up for local alerts, to having a plan for medical devices powered by electricity, and identifying your city’s heating and cooling shelters.

And finally, for those of you curious about where your waste goes: We will dig into the nitty gritty of the city’s food waste program. Once the food waste hits the curb or the big green bin, the rest can be a mystery. Learn about how that food waste ends up as renewable electricity through a process known as anaerobic digestion.

This month’s Lunch & Learn will take place on Friday, Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at Congregation Bet Ha’am. The event will be capped at 30 attendees. Please register online at ocfactions.eventbrite.com. Lunch is on us, come participate.

Lucy Perkins is sustainability program coordinator. Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. The Sustainability Office is located on the first floor of city hall. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram and Facebook @soposustainability.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: