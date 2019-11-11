PORTLAND – Judith Ann York, 75, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at home from pulmonary fibrosis. She was a fighter and never wanted to be defined by the disease. People that knew Judie casually might have never known she was afflicted – she wanted it that way.

What Judie wanted to be known for was simple; being a strong, dedicated woman, that loved her family and friends with all her heart.

Judie’s love of family was the focus of her life. Her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, were everything to her. She was always there to nurture relationships, celebrate and was the catalyst to keep in touch. She was grateful for all the people that had come in and out of her life. In Judie’s eyes, life was a journey full of ups and downs and she taught all of us, through her own life, to embrace it all. She loved, grew, and changed with life’s challenges always giving the best of who she was. Judie thanked God for all she had and for her journey.

Judie cherished her many amazing friendships. They loved to plan adventures, gamble, travel and explore some of Maine’s more iconic venues all the time laughing and appreciating decades of close friendship. She also had many close friends from her various jobs and the places she has lived. You all meant the world to her and she talked of you often.

Judie will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. She will forever have a special place in our hearts. Dear and fond memories are woven in the most simple of days and tasks to the greatest of celebrations.

Special and warm thanks are given to Beacon Hospice of South Portland and Comfort Keepers of Scarborough, ME, for their phenomenal care and support of Judie and her family in her final months.

Our families Locke, Legere and Colby welcomes you to services held at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St., Portland, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Visiting hours will be held 2:00-3:30pm with Remembrance Service at 3:30pm. All are welcome to an on-site reception immediately following the service.

This charity embodies Judie’s love of children, service to country, and holiday celebrations.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Judie’s online guest book.

Donations in memory of Judie can be made to Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org or simply donate a toy during the upcoming holiday season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »