Morse High School musicians awarded scholarships

The Morse High School Music Association awarded five scholarships this year to RSU 1 music students who attended summer music programs.

Helena Schultz, now a senior, attended the University of Miami Frost Young Musicians Camp, a two-week program where she enrolled in the Contemporary Song Writing Program.

“Not only did I get to learn about songwriting and work with my instructors on vocal technique, but I also learned about the behind-the-scene aspects of the music business and the production that goes into creating your song,” she said about her experience. Schultz is a member of the Morse High School band, jazz band and chorus.

Freshmen Angus Tibbetts, Ben Foreman and Zack Foreman attended the Merrymeeting Summer Band Camp, a week-long program in Topsham. All three were members of the Bath Middle School band and jazz band and continue to play in high school.

The scholarships are funded by the Morse High School Music Enrichment fund which was established in 2018 by Allen Commeau, a Morse Class of 1962 alumni. For information about the fund or how to contribute, contact Karen Freedman and David Rawson at [email protected]

Local students honored at Maine Maritime banquet

Local residents were among those honored when the Maine Maritime Academy’s annual Academic Achievement Awards banquet was held Nov. 6 to honor the scholarly accomplishments of students and the service of faculty.

Michael McGee, Class of 2020, a marine engineering operations major from Brunswick, was one of 10 students who were named Scheel Scholars. Henry A. Scheel of Rockport, one of America’s most respected naval architects and yacht designers, left funds in 1994 to endow scholarships for students in the three upper classes who best exemplify intellectual curiosity and achievement. Bretton McAlister, Class of 2021, a vessel operations and technology major from Cape Elizabeth, also received a Scheel scholarship.

Garrett Bolduc, a power engineering technology major from Bowdoin, Class of 2020, was named an ABS scholar, awarded to students who pursue degrees in fields such as mechanical engineering, naval architecture, marine engineering and cybersecurity.

Evan Medunitza, Class of 2023, a marine systems engineering major from Cape Elizabeth, was named a Mitchell Scholar, a fund founded by former Maine senator George Mitchell.

